Incedo unveils expanded AI & Data platform stack - Incedo Lighthouse™, DataXel and Brainspark - to power next-gen industry AI solutions on AWS

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incedo Inc., a global AI and data transformation specialist empowering companies to realize sustainable business impact, today announced the launch of expanded capabilities for its AI & Data platform stack - Incedo Lighthouse™, DataXel and Brainspark.

Collectively, these platforms deliver a seamless, cloud-native AI journey that enables continuous, real-time problem discovery, applies deep domain-aware intelligence, modernizes data, and operationalizes autonomous, agent-driven workflows and actions — all built on AWS for enterprise-grade scale and trust.

"Enterprises need AI that takes action," said Nitin Seth, Co-founder & CEO, Incedo Inc. "With the expanded capabilities across our AI & Data platform stack - Incedo Lighthouse™, DataXel, and Brainspark —we are now building a suite of industry-specific products that deliver real, measurable outcomes. Our vision is to help our clients maximize ROI from AI@Scale where intelligence is deeply embedded into workflows, decisions and customer experiences."

Incedo's AI & Data platform stack

Incedo Lighthouse™ – GenAI-enabled enterprise-grade problem discovery, root cause analysis, and action recommendation platform. It democratizes problem identification at scale for a wide range of problems across Banking, Wealth Management, Telecom, Hitech and Life Sciences industries.

Together, these platforms deliver a comprehensive, cloud-native AI stack that accelerates transformation across data modernization, agentic execution, and AI governance.

Purpose-built for industry impact

Incedo's AI & Data platform stack is delivering significant business outcomes across industries:

Wealth Management & Banking:

Modernize and unify data (DataXel), surface real-time insights and risk intelligence (Lighthouse™), and automate onboarding, compliance, document review, and advisor workflows with AI agents (Brainspark).

Modernizing data platform and accelerating cloud migration (DataXel), enable real-time root-cause detection (Lighthouse™), and deploy autonomous agents for network troubleshooting, incident triage, and field support (Brainspark).

Accelerate engineering with cleaner data foundations (DataXel), intelligent QA and issue detection (Lighthouse™), and multi-agent copilots for development and product support (Brainspark).

Standardize and govern scientific data (DataXel), generate regulatory and safety intelligence (Lighthouse™), and automate document-heavy workflows through AI agents (Brainspark).

Across early deployments, clients have seen faster decision cycles, reduced operational friction, and meaningful cost savings driven by an end-to-end, cloud-native AI stack.

Incedo at AWS re: Invent 2025

Incedo is proud to be an Advanced Tier AWS Partner and an AWS Well-Architected Partner, holding multiple AWS Competencies, including Financial Services, Data & Analytics, Migration & Modernization, DevOps,and Cloud Operations, among other Service Validations.

At AWS re: Invent 2025, Incedo will be showcasing its expanded AI & Data platform stack through leadership sessions, client engagements, and live demonstrations. The highlight of Incedo's participation this year will be, the Lightning Theater session on December 3 at 4:00 PM PST, where Nitin Seth, Co-Founder & CEO of Incedo, will join Nitesh Ambastha, EVP & Chief Data & AI Officer at LPL Financial, for a Fireside Chat titled 'Accelerating Advisor Success with AI and Cloud'. The session will explore how advisor workflows are being reshaped through AI-driven intelligence and cloud-native architectures, enabling hyper-personalization and tangible impact across wealth management.

Exclusive cocktail reception: Incedo will also host an invite-only cocktail reception on 2 December, 6 pm onwards, at Easy's Cocktail Lounge, ARIA Resort & Casino — an evening designed for industry leaders, clients, and partners to connect, exchange insights, and network in an informal setting.

To know more about the event, visit AWS re:invent 2025.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or demo, click here.

About Incedo

Incedo is a global AI and data transformation specialist empowering companies to realize sustainable business impact from their digital investments by delivering ROI from AI@Scale.

As a long-term partner for strategy to execution, we operate at the intersection of business and technology. Our integrated services and platforms are built on the foundation of AI & Data, digital engineering, and operations transformation, bringing deep domain expertise and full stack capabilities together.

With over 4,000 people in the US, Canada, Latin America and India and a large, diverse portfolio of Fortune 500 enterprises and fast-growing clients worldwide, we work across banking & payments, wealth management, telecom, hi-tech and life sciences.

Website: www.incedoinc.com

