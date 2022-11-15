Incedo's AI-driven Platform and CEO Named Finalists in ThinkAdvisor Luminaires Competition

Incedo Lighthouse™ and Nitin Seth recognized for Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Collaboration in the Wealth Management Industry

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incedo, Inc . (Incedo), a leading digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm, has been named as a finalist in this year's ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Class of 2022 , an industry competition, now in its second year. The judges also gave a nod to Chief Executive Officer Nitin Seth in the Thought Leadership and Education category.

Individual finalists in the Thought Leadership and Education category honor those working to better understand, shape and improve industry practices, as well as those who strive to educate advisors and investors in timely and informative ways to improve client outcomes. Seth is being recognized for his best-selling and award-winning book Winning in the Digital Age: Seven Building Blocks of Successful Transformation where he captures how wealth management has been lagging in its evolution in the digital age and what shifts are needed to adapt to the changing client demographics and expectations.

Firms in the Thought Leadership and Education category are recognized for honoring those working to better understand, shape, and improve industry practices, as well as those who strive to educate advisors and investors in a timely and informative way to improve client outcomes. The recently-launched Incedo Lighthouse™ AI-driven Digital Enablement platform helps businesses accelerate digital transformation by automating the Data to Insights to Actions journey, personalizing the interactions between the advisors and the clients while integrating end-to-end digital capabilities to transform critical business workflows. The platform is available to enterprises in the wealth management, banking, life sciences, and telecommunications industries. It supports deployment models ranging from enterprise cloud to license-based SaaS to on-prem custom deployment.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Luminaries' judges. One of the significant opportunities for wealth managers is to scale and personalize financial advice using AI/ML capabilities. Since its launch, Incedo Lighthouse™ has helped wealth management firms acquire, grow, and retain clients using personalization, and helped them automate decision making with AI-driven, personalized next-best-action recommendations across the wealth management value chain," Seth stated. "With the help of the platform, enterprises are driving improved client experience and operational efficiencies by making the processes intelligent, automated and real-time."

Incedo Lighthouse™ brings AI, Data and Digital technologies together to modernize client technology ecosystem, making them future-ready – enabling them to deliver desired business impact. The proprietary AI/ML algorithms powering the platform are centered around the System of Insights innovation, which is a product of 300+ person-years of experience in delivering actionable business insights at machine speed to Fortune 500 companies.

ABOUT NITIN SETH

Nitin Seth is an accomplished industry leader with a unique combination of experiences as a global manager, entrepreneur, and management consultant. Seth is the Chief Executive Officer of Incedo, Inc, a firm focused on digital transformation and analytics. Prior to Incedo, Seth held several top management positions. He was Chief Operating Officer of Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce company; Managing Director and Country Head for Fidelity International in India where he also led Global Offshore Operations and Business Strategy for Fidelity's International business; and Director of McKinsey's Global Knowledge Centre in India, where he developed multiple new knowledge and analytics-based capabilities that have far reaching industry impact. He is the author of the bestselling book Winning in the Digital Age, which has already won 4 Best Business Book Awards globally.

ABOUT THE BOOK: WINNING IN THE DIGITAL AGE

Digital changes can be complex. Technology has disrupted many industries for the benefit of customers over the past decade. The bestselling and award-winning book, Winning in the Digital Age by Incedo Inc. CEO Nitin Seth brings clarity to the transformation process, breaking down the seven key building blocks, and discussing the fundamental shifts needed to win in the digital age. The new rules for business, key shifts happening in various industries, technology stacks that play critical roles in digital transformation, the global delivery model, organizational elements, entrepreneurial leadership, and looking towards the next generation of talent, make up the seven building blocks for successful digital transformation.

ABOUT INCEDO, INC.

Incedo, Inc. is a digital transformation expert empowering companies to realize sustainable business impact from their digital investments. Their integrated services and platforms that connect strategy and execution are built on the foundation of design, AI, data, and strong engineering capabilities blended with their deep domain expertise from digital natives.

With over 3,500 data and technology professionals in the US, Canada, Latin America, and India and a large, diverse portfolio of long-term, Fortune 500 and fast-growing clients worldwide, Incedo works across financial services, telecom, product engineering, and life sciences industries. Visit their website to learn more about how they help clients transform today: Incedoinc.com .

