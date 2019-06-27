IncellDx Awarded Patent for Blood Collection Tube (BCT) That Activates HIV from Latent Cellular Reservoirs in the Tube

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IncellDx, a leading single cell cancer diagnostics company, today announced the issuing of a US patent for a blood collection tube that stimulates dormant HIV to produce virus in the infected cells while in the blood collection tube. This allows studies of not only the HIV virus in plasma but also the replication competent virus that lays dormant in cells and can be activated within the body under certain conditions such as inflammation. Previous sequencing studies have shown that the virus produced in these ViroStim™ tubes carries mutations and drug resistance determinants that are different from plasma collected in conventional tubes. Typically patient cells have to be cultured in the laboratory and treated to activate virus from these reservoirs.

"We are excited to be awarded this patent for a novel approach to get a more comprehensive picture of HIV drug resistance," said Bruce K. Patterson, MD, Founder and CEO of IncellDx. "ViraStim tubes are a great addition to our portfolio of HIV-related products and to the rapid growth of our business. As the field continues to push toward a cure, we continue to think outside the box to help in this critical goal."

About IncellDx

IncellDx, Inc., located in San Carlos, California, USA is a single cell diagnostic company committed to advancing Precision Medicine by offering transformative diagnostic and prognostic clinical patient information based on an innovative technology platform that enables quantitative, simultaneous cell classification and single cell protein analysis, multiplex RNA in situ hybridization, and DNA cell cycle analysis on flow cytometers, microfluidic devices, and microscope slides. For more information, visit www.incelldx.com.

