INCENTCO™ Launches First Employee Performance Management and Engagement Platform for the Multi-Family Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INCENTCO™ announced the launch of the first-ever performance management and engagement platform for employees in the multi-family industry. "With an industry as large and important as the multi-family industry, the ability to engage and reward the workforce is critical for the success of any organization," says Gerry Wiatrowski, Co-Founder of INCENTCO™. "We've taken best practices from industries and companies around the globe and applied them within our technology to be used in the multi-family industry. Employee retention, increased operational and sales performance, along with a clear and fun path to engagement can make a huge positive difference in a company's workforce."

INCENTCO™ technology is based upon organizations identifying KPIs or desired employee behaviors and then rewarding them commensurate with those behaviors. Employees get rewarded via redeemable points and/or recognition badges via their own branded engagement portal. The user experience is completely gamified with a recognition 'wall', performance leaderboards, the ability to set and track goals and peer-to-peer awarding and recognition capabilities. Employees can redeem their points at the nation's leading online and big-box retailers for whatever they want. INCENTCO™ technology is mobile responsive so rewards can be given and redeemed on any smartphone or tablet.

"This is a wonderful tool to offer to the multi-family industry," says Wiatrowski. "We have seen phenomenal success in all types of industries and it is about time the multi-family industry can benefit as well. This truly is a game changer."

