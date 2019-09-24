Incenter Technology Named to 2019 MSSP Alert Top 200 Managed Security Services Providers List

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incenter Technology: MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Incenter Technology to the Top 200 MSSPs list for 2019 ( http://www.msspalert.com/top200 ). The list and research identify and honor the top 200 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.

Previous editions of the annual list honored 100 MSSPs. This year's edition, at twice the size, reflects MSSP Alert's rapidly growing readership and the world's growing consumption of managed security services. MSSP Alert's readership has grown every month, year over year, since launching in May 2017.

The Top 200 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2019 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

"We are excited to be ranked among the managed security services providers honored, in our first year of operation." said Scott Baron, President of Incenter Technology. "I couldn't be prouder of the hard work and dedication of our team; we all truly believe in the power of the collective work we do to protect our clients day in and day out. We are beyond grateful and proud to be recognized."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Incenter Technology on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, thousands of MSPs and IT consulting firms are striving to move into the managed security market. The Top 200 list honors the MSSP market's true pioneers."

MSSP Alert: Top 200 MSSPs 2019 – Research Highlights

The MSSP Alert readership survey revealed several major trends in the managed security services provider market. Chief among them:

The Top 5 business drivers for managed security services are talent shortages; regulatory compliance needs; the availability of cloud services; ransomware attacks; and SMB customers demanding security guidance from partners.

69% of MSSPs now run full-blown security operations centers (SOCs) in-house, with 19% leveraging hybrid models, 8% completely outsourcing SOC services and 4% still formulating strategies.

The Top 10 cybersecurity vendors assisting MSSPs, in order of reader preference, are Fortinet, AT&T Cybersecurity, Cisco Systems, BlackBerry Cylance, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, SonicWall, Carbon Black, Tenable and Webroot (a Carbonite company).

Although the overall MSSP market enjoys double-digit percentage growth rates, many of the Top 200 MSSPs have single-digit growth rates because they are busy investing in next-generation services – including managed detection and response (MDR), SOC as a Service, and automated penetration testing.

The Top 200 MSSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top200 .

About Incenter Technology

Incenter Technology offers a managed cybersecurity program for companies looking for a comprehensive, cybersecurity solution at a fixed cost with no upfront fees. Incenter Technology provides the people, processes and technology to operate a best-in-class security program that addresses the organization's needs. Our solution is mapped to the NIST Cybersecurity framework and is designed to address most compliance frameworks. Secure the Enterprise… Enable the Business.

About Incenter LLC

Through core offerings including lender services, access to capital and secondary markets solutions, technology infrastructure and information security services, Incenter helps clients solve tomorrow's business challenges today. As a Blackstone Group portfolio company with offices in Charlotte, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Manila, Philippines and Saint Paul, Minnesota, Incenter employs approximately 1,000 professionals worldwide.

To learn more about Incenter Technology contact Scott Baron

Website: www.incenter.tech



Email: Inquiry@incenter.tech



Phone: +1-888-361-1070

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz , Amy@AfterNines.com

, Amy@AfterNines.com For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com

