Incention Bridges Hollywood & AI with Debut Project Created by David S. Goyer and Powered by Story

In the current fragmented entertainment industry, AI's growing influence holds immense opportunity, but also risks reducing franchises to formulaic outputs and potentially sidelining human creativity in a market that is saturated with content fatigue. Meanwhile, Hollywood IPs - both old and new - currently struggle to harness the power of fandom and community, missing opportunities to extend their relevance and deepen engagement. However, there's an opportunity here for creatives to either watch as fear of AI paralyzes the industry into remaining stagnant in its old ways, or to embrace the future of collaborative creation and amplify the human potential with the help of AI agents.

Incention arrives with a solution: to introduce a new blueprint for building modern franchises, where IP holders, communities, and agents collaborate seamlessly in an endless playground rooted in real IP. Incention empowers studios and rights holders to safely open their IP to a new generation of creators while leveraging AI tools and programmable IP rails to streamline licensing, revenue sharing, and community engagement. Creators can gain legitimate access to expand beloved universes, smart contracts handle rights management, and fans contribute through platforms they already use, like contributing through social media—shaping and profiting from the story universes they love. Incention is meeting society where they're at and building the bridge between tech and Hollywood. By blending human creativity with AI collaboration, Incention is forging sustainable infrastructure for the future of storytelling.

Incention is the leading entertainment platform built on Story, a blockchain platform that transforms intellectual property into programmable digital assets, empowering IP holders to tokenize, protect, share, and monetize their ideas in the age of AI. Like Story, Incention has been backed by a16z crypto; a venture capital fund invested in bringing the Incention platform to life.

Alongside today's announcement of Incention and its partnership with Story is the first IP to debut on the platform: Emergence, a new sci-fi franchise designed to showcase the potential of this revolutionary model. Backed by David S. Goyer's creative vision and the contributions of elite creatives, Hugo and Nebula award-winning writers, and renowned artists, Emergence is set to capture mainstream attention while redefining how IP evolves. With its doors open to a global community of creators and early supporters, Emergence aims to become the next cultural phenomenon.

Additionally, Incention unveiled "Atlas," an AI agent designed to serve as a creative partner to help with common tasks like aggregating ideas, crafting narratives, and even generating full videos. Atlas will be able to autonomously post on social media platforms, community manage, and gauge sentiment online to refine its creative process. Atlas can be thought of as a co-pilot, fostering the creative relationship between humans and AI for a more efficient output with more potential for better, high-quality stories and increased revenue potential.

"We're ushering in a new era where creators, fans, and IP holders can connect like never before via AI," said Chase Rosenblatt, CEO and Co-Founder of Incention. "To creators: Your talent deserves more opportunity and more upside. To fans: You deserve fresh, captivating content and the ability to shape its future. To IP holders: Your stories deserve fresh perspectives and untapped revenue streams. And to Hollywood: We're looking to partner with other innovative minds like David S. Goyer and help bring their IP to life in a format that will not only survive, but thrive. Incention's AI-powered tools, combined with the Story platform, simplify the complexities of IP ownership, unlocking co-collaborative, future-proof storytelling that will redefine Hollywood's next chapter and the industry's relationship with AI. Read more in our manifesto ."

Jason Zhao, Co-founder and Chief Protocol Officer of PIP Labs, core contributor to Story, commented: "The current IP landscape faces unprecedented challenges as digital content explodes and traditional frameworks fall short with the rise of AI. By introducing AI agents that can add rather than detract from productivity and creativity, Story transforms IP into a dynamic, networked resource. With Incention as our IP development platform, we are enabling creators to monetize effectively, developers to innovate freely, and communities to thrive. Emergence, led by the visionary David S. Goyer, exemplifies this transformation by demonstrating how collaborative storytelling can create iconic franchises. With Goyer's creative leadership, we're paving the way for a new era of immersive, community-driven universes."

"Emergence is a story universe designed as a creative sandbox — a galaxy shaped by mysterious forces where storytellers can explore limitless narratives, empowering both creators and audiences to play a role in shaping the canon, together," said Goyer. "With Incention's tools and Story's technology, creators can add characters, worlds, and relics, all tracked and financially compensated across mediums. We're inviting collaborators to help weave this evolving tapestry of tales."

Together, Story, Incention and Emergence are poised to set the tone for a new chapter in Hollywood – one where creators, IP holders and audiences all share in the upside of bringing great stories to life with the support of AI.

Incention is transforming Hollywood by uniting where human creativity meets AI, building a digital playground where creators, fans, and AI agents collaborate. As the leading entertainment platform built on Story, it empowers creators and IP holders with innovative tools for collaboration, licensing, and revenue sharing. With Emergence as its first tentpole franchise and Atlas, an AI co-pilot, Incention streamlines storytelling, helping franchises thrive in the digital age. Learn more at incention.io .

Story is a blockchain platform that transforms intellectual property into programmable digital assets, empowering IP holders to tokenize, protect, share, and monetize their ideas in the age of AI. By bridging creativity and technology, Story fosters collaboration, innovation, and economic growth in a transparent and decentralized ecosystem. Story is backed by some of the world's top investors including a rare three-peat led by a16z crypto.

Learn more at story.foundation .

