Inceptio Technology became the first company in China to receive the driverless public road-testing permit for L4 autonomous driving heavy-duty trucks.

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jun 24th, 2022, autonomous trucking startup Inceptio Technology was approved to test its L4 autonomous trucks without drivers in the driver's seat on public roads in Deqing, Zhejiang.

With this testing permit, Inceptio Technology now can conduct autonomous driving tests in a designated area without a safety driver present in the truck. From now on, Inceptio will enter a broader and higher-level stage of "Driverless" testing which parallel with a commercial scenario.