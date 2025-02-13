Inceptio Technology Spotlighted in ARK Invest Big Ideas 2025 Report for Autonomous Trucking Leadership

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio" or the "Company"), an industry leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks, today announced it was recognized in ARK Invest's Big Ideas 2025 report as the undisputed leader in real-world autonomous trucking kilometers. Inceptio-powered autonomous trucks were spotlighted for having travelled over 200 million kilometers in commercial operations, over 35x more kilometers than its nearest peer according to the report – best equipping it for scale.

ARK Invest's Big Ideas report is an annual analysis of breakthrough technologies poised to boost productivity dramatically, revolutionize industries, and create long-term investment opportunities. The 2025 report identifies key trends and companies poised to drive significant advancements in areas such as autonomous logistics, AI, reusable rockets, robotics, scaling blockchains, and energy, among others.

The ARK Invest report acknowledges Inceptio's unique positioning to transform the industry, reflecting its focus on scalability, safety, and a user-centric, data-driven approach. Inceptio is committed to working with its OEM partners and logistics customers to pave the way for greater commercialization. With thousands of Inceptio-powered trucks operating commercially on highways for China's top logistics companies, the Company is gathering unparalleled insights to consistently refine and improve its full-stack solution. Each kilometer travelled strengthens its algorithms, enabling safer commercial operations, lower costs, and higher efficiency for customers.

About Inceptio Technology

Inceptio Technology is an industry leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks. Its flagship technology is the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System, a proprietary full-stack solution. Inceptio partnered with leading OEMs to roll out the industry's first serial production L3 autonomous trucks in late 2021. These trucks are operated nationwide in China by customers across the line-haul logistics sector including express delivery, full truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, and cold chain logistics. Inceptio is at the cutting edge of developing fully driverless trucks. In 2022 it became the first company in China to receive a public road-testing permit for driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks.

