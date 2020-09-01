Inception Fertility Launches New Network of Clinics, Pathways Fertility

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility (Inception), an organization whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market and enhance the patient experience, announces today the launch of a new network of clinics, Pathways Fertility (Pathways).

With its first clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, Pathways provides couples and individuals the chance to build their families through affordable, individualized and compassionate care backed by the latest science and technologies in reproductive medicine. Through minimal stimulation in vitro fertilization (Mini Stim IVF), patients can undergo the IVF process but at a lower cost, as minimal stimulation cycles require less medications. Pathways also helps patients discover the fertility path that is right for them, guiding each one through a variety of treatments and resources to help them reach their goal of having a baby.

The Pathways Atlanta clinic offers a full range of lower-cost, high-quality assisted reproductive services for men and women, including Natural IVF, Mini-Stim IVF, comprehensive fertility services including gender selection, LGBTQ+ services including donor egg, surrogacy, egg freezing, and reproductive surgery services, such as robotic reproductive surgery.

The clinic is spearheaded by renowned reproductive endocrinologists Joe B. Massey, M.D. and N. Edward Dourron, M.D. A member of the Inception family since 2019, Dr. Massey is a pioneer in reproductive medicine and a leading expert in infertility treatment, including in vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and egg freezing. Dr. Massey has been the leader in Atlanta in providing low-cost, high-quality fertility treatment and by joining Pathways, he is expanding and evolving those services to meet the increasing demand for more affordable care.

A board-certified OB/GYN, Dr. Dourron specializes in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, with a focus on Natural IVF and Mini Stim IVF, which he has been performing since 2015. Dr. Dourron worked alongside Dr. Frank Yelian, a pioneer of Mini Stim IVF who introduced this method to the United States over 10 years ago.

In addition to performing thousands of Mini Stim IVF cycles, Dr. Dourron is notably recognized for performing minimally invasive robotic surgery on conditions including myomas (fibroids) and endometriosis, as well as tubal ligation reversals and the removal of the controversial Essure birth control device. He was one of the first to use this method to remove Essure, a metal coil placed into the fallopian tubes that was designed as an alternative to tubal ligation, rather than a hysterectomy. Prior to robotic surgery, the only option women had to remove the device was through a hysterectomy.

Since 2012, Dr. Dourron has been an American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists designee to the Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology. Prior to joining Pathways, Dr. Dourron practiced Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Life IVF in Irvine, California and HRC Fertility in Newport Beach, California. Dr. Dourron obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of Georgia and earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency training at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan and a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Dourron is bilingual and fluent in Spanish.

"I have had the honor of spending my entire career providing patients with fertility services that have allowed them to build their families, and I am excited to work with the Inception family in launching the Pathways Fertility brand, which will further my promise to ensure all patients have access to quality and affordable fertility care," says Dr. Massey. Adds Dr. Dourron, "Those who dream of having a family should not be limited solely because of financial barriers and I am proud to lend my expertise to an organization whose missions and values fall in line with my own and who offer the kind of compassionate care and expert service every patient deserves."

Launching Pathways is another way Inception is committed to helping all individuals reach their goal of building a family. Recognizing that financial concerns are often barriers to patients pursuing necessary fertility treatments, Inception launched Pathways to give people affordable options that don't compromise high-quality care.

"Inception was built by individuals who experienced the fertility journey and understand firsthand the emotional, physical and financial burden this process can impose, and we are committed to offering patients the best experience, which includes the latest science and most compassionate care," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception. "By launching Pathways, we expand on that commitment by offering lower-cost yet high-quality treatment that every single fertility patient deserves."

The Pathways Fertility's Atlanta clinic is located at 3193 Howell Mill Road NW, Suite 214, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility, LLC (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America, and Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program –Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About Pathways Fertility

Pathways Fertility, part of the Inception Fertility family of companies, is committed to providing couples and individuals the chance to build their families through affordable, individualized and compassionate care backed by the latest science and technologies in reproductive medicine. Led by pioneers in assisted reproductive technology, Pathways offers minimal stimulation IVF and a suite of comprehensive reproductive services, including male and female fertility testing, cryopreservation for fertility preservation, donor and surrogacy services, genetic screening, IUI/IVF/ICSI, LGBT family building and more.

At Pathways, we help our patients discover the fertility path that is right for them, guiding each one through a variety of treatments and resources to help them reach their goal of having a baby.

