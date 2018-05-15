Inception Fertility Ventures Partners with Houston Fertility Specialists

HFS was founded in 1986 by Reproductive Endocrinologist George M. Grunert, MD, and Lab Director Alfred Wun, PhD, HCLD. For more than 30 years, HFS has been helping patients achieve their dream of starting or expanding their family. HFS is one of the largest fertility practices in the United States, with four locations, seven physicians, and more than 7,000 babies born. In the new venture, Dr. Grunert will continue to serve as the IVF Program Director and Dr. Wun as the Lab Director. Dr. Grunert, Dr. Wun, and the entire HFS team look forward to the partnership and the opportunity to expand this premier IVF program throughout Houston.

In the two short years since they opened their doors Aspire Fertility Houston has successfully served patients in the Texas Medical Center and surrounding areas, with a focus on patient experience and clinical excellence. HFS's clinical expertise, combined with long-standing referral relationships in areas of Houston that Aspire does not currently serve, provides a market-leading proposition for the combined practice. The combined venture will enhance the company's future growth and performance. Immediate plans to expand into other areas of the greater metropolitan Houston area are already underway.

"HFS is an impressive operation with an amazing team of physicians, nurses, and support staff, and we couldn't have chosen a better partner. We will work closely together to seamlessly merge our exceptional clinical services while expanding our geographic presence," says TJ Farnsworth, Inception's Founder and CEO. He adds, "The true strength of our partnership is that Aspire and HFS share a vision in that our common purpose is to achieve the highest bar in patient experience, science and medicine—no exceptions."

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Aspire," adds HFS managing partner, Dr. Randy Dunn. "We share a common culture in that our patient's experience is just as important as their outcome. To that end, it is important to note that only our name will change; patients will continue to receive 5-star care from their physician and support staff."

ABOUT ASPIRE FERTILITY

Aspire Fertility is a subsidiary of Inception Fertility Ventures, headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company's mission is to shift the paradigm of the IVF market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system, and enhancing the overall patient experience. In business since 2015, the company operates facilities in Houston, Dallas and Atlanta. For more information about Aspire Fertility, please call 713.300.1123 or visit aspirefertility.com.

ABOUT HOUSTON FERTILITY SPECIALISTS

Houston Fertility Specialists (HFS) is one of the oldest and most successful fertility practices in the United States. Over the past 30 years, HFS has grown its team to over 60 members including physicians, nurses, and support specialists, and has helped patients welcome more than 7,000 babies into their families. HFS offices are located in the Texas Medical Center, Sugar Land, Katy and Clear Lake.

