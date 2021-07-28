Inceptor Bio Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Mark J. Gilbert As Chair Of Its Scientific Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio, a Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based cell and gene therapy biotechnology company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Mark J. Gilbert as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board – leading a team of cell and gene therapeutics experts as scientific advisors to the company.

Dr. Gilbert was the Chief Medical Officer of Juno Therapeutics, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer and consultant in strategic drug development and portfolio management in medical oncology for several U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He was also a faculty member at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington in Seattle. Trained in the laboratory of Dr. Phil Greenberg, one of Juno Therapeutics' co-founders, he earned a BS in biochemistry from the University of Iowa and an MD from the University of Iowa Medical School.

As Chair of Inceptor Bio's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Gilbert leads an esteemed team of advisors providing guidance on scientific matters to the company's Leadership Team and Board of Directors. The Scientific Advisory Board is one of Inceptor Bio's core strengths, as it brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry, with each member being among the very small universe of people with experience bringing cell and gene therapy products into the clinic and on to approval.

In addition to Dr. Gilbert, Inceptor Bio's Scientific Advisory Board includes:

Dr. Chris Heery – Chief Medical Officer at Arcellx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Richard Snyder – Vice President for Science and Technology, Pharma Services and Viral Vector Services at Thermo Fisher Scientific, and formerly Chief Scientific Officer at Brammer Bio.

Dr. Dave Ousterout – Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Locus Biosciences, where he applies his expertise in gene editing to treat human diseases.

Dr. Gilbert said of his appointment as Chair of Inceptor Bio's Scientific Advisory Board, "After serving on Inceptor Bio's SAB since the company's formation, I'm excited to be appointed the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. I look forward to working closely with Inceptor Bio's management team to advance their novel cell therapy platforms into the clinic. I'm optimistic about the potential opportunity to bring novel treatments to patients who suffer from difficult to treat disease with limited treatment options."

Inceptor Bio was established to pursue a diversified portfolio of cell therapy platforms across multiple cell types, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and NK/NKT, with novel mechanisms that enhance immune cell performance within the tumor microenvironment. For more information, visit www.inceptor.bio

About Inceptor Bio

Founded in 2020, Inceptor Bio is biotechnology company developing multiple next generation cell and gene therapy platforms to deliver cures for underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers. By partnering with universities, medical centers, and industry leaders, Inceptor Bio advances cell and gene therapy programs from discovery-phase technologies into Phase I and II clinical assets. An experienced management team, Scientific Advisory Board, and other Directors and strategic advisors offer industry-leading expertise to partnerships. Inceptor Bio is investing in an Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) to provide fit-for-purpose, capital efficient, scalable shared infrastructure to support advancement of a diversified portfolio of cell therapy platforms across multiple cell types, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and NK / NKT. Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at www.inceptor.bio.

