Inceptor Bio Launches FastBack Bio, Its First Portfolio Company Developing A Novel CAR-T Platform That Targets Difficult-To-Treat Cancers

FastBack Bio's core technology is the M-STIM platform, from which multiple co-stimulatory domains may be derived. M-STIM co-stimulatory domains are powerful modulators of T cell responses and endow CAR-T cells with a number of beneficial characteristics. In vitro data show that the first M-STIM co-stimulatory domain, M83, provides CAR-T cells with differentiated expansion kinetics and a balanced mix of effector memory and central memory phenotypes compared to CAR-T cells made with commonly used co-stimulatory domains including CD28 and 4-1BB. Additionally, M83-based CAR-T cells are resistant to exhaustion in vitro and exhibit an enhanced metabolism that may be beneficial in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

Dr. Mike Nicholson, Chief Science Officer at Inceptor Bio, said, "CAR-T therapy has demonstrated impressive results fighting liquid tumors, but the field hasn't been as successful treating solid tumors. In murine models of renal cell carcinoma, M83-based CAR-T cells are far superior to CD28 or 4-1BB-based CAR-T cells. Those data, coupled with in vitro characterization, lead us to believe that M83-based CAR-T cells will be more efficacious against solid tumors."

FastBack Bio launches with technology licensed from Dr. Lishan Su's laboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Su earned his Ph.D. in virology from Harvard and held a post-doctoral position in immunology and stem cell biology at Stanford. Dr. Su spent 24 years at UNC Chapel Hill, with appointments in the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center and the Department of Microbiology & Immunology. In October 2020, he was appointed Head of the Maryland Institute of Human Virology.

Dr. Su, who will continue to support development of the M83 platform through sponsored research and as an advisor to FastBack Bio, said, "I am excited to support FastBack Bio as an Inceptor Bio portfolio company. FastBack Bio will have access to world-class facilities and a team with an exceptional track record that will allow us to accelerate the development of T cell-based therapeutics with our novel co-stimulatory domain."

Abe Maingi, Co-Founder, Board Member, and VP of Business Operations at Inceptor Bio, noted, "At Inceptor Bio, we are committed to building therapeutic companies with the leading innovators in cell and gene therapy to progress treatments that have potential to cure difficult-to-treat cancers. We are thrilled to announce that the University of North Carolina and Dr. Su are the first partners in our mission to advance cell and gene therapies to cure cancer."

Inceptor Bio was established to pursue a diversified portfolio of cell therapy platforms across multiple cell types, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and NK/NKT, with novel mechanisms that enhance immune cell performance within the tumor microenvironment. Inceptor Bio has a new website at www.inceptor.bio to provide information on the company's vision and activities.

About Inceptor Bio

Founded in 2020, Inceptor Bio is biotechnology company developing multiple next generation cell and gene therapy platforms to deliver cures for underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers. By partnering with universities, medical centers, and industry leaders, Inceptor Bio advances cell and gene therapy programs from discovery-phase technologies into Phase I and II clinical assets. An experienced management team, Scientific Advisory Board, and other Directors and strategic advisors offer industry-leading expertise to partnerships. Inceptor Bio is investing in an Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) to provide fit-for-purpose, capital efficient, scalable shared infrastructure to support advancement of a diversified portfolio of cell therapy platforms across multiple cell types, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and NK / NKT. Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at www.inceptor.bio.

