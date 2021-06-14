Inceptor Bio Launches Next-Generation CAR-T, CAR-M, and NK/NKT Platform Focused on Advancing Cell and Gene Therapies to Cure Difficult-To-Treat Cancers

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio, a Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based cell and gene therapy biotech, announced today that it is developing multiple next-generation cell and gene therapy platforms to cure difficult-to-treat cancers. Inceptor Bio will create a portfolio of companies focused on specific platform technologies, supported by its Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) and other shared infrastructure.

Inceptor Bio was established to pursue a diversified portfolio of cell therapy platforms across multiple cell types, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and CAR-NK/NKT, with novel mechanisms that enhance immune cell performance within the tumor microenvironment. The company collaborates with leading scientists at premier academic institutions to license groundbreaking cell and gene technologies.

Inceptor Bio's Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) is a shared cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility that is central to executing the company's differentiated strategy. AMP+ is a fit-for-purpose, capital efficient, and scalable manufacturing facility that provides expertise and capacity for critical viral vector and cell therapy operations serving all portfolio companies.

Inceptor Bio is led by a management team, Board of Directors, and Scientific Advisory Board that represent an unparalleled breadth of experience in the cell and gene therapy sector, with a track record of execution and successful development of pioneering medicines at industry leaders such as Precision BioSciences, Juno Therapeutics, Brammer Bio, Catalent, and Roche.

Shailesh Maingi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inceptor Bio, said, "We started Inceptor Bio with a simple purpose – to provide better options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. In solid tumors, where there are limited treatment options, patient outcomes remain poor, and cures are elusive. But there is hope with advances in cell and gene therapy. Our mission is consequently to advance multiple next-generation CAR-T, CAR-M and CAR-NK/NKT platforms in collaboration with leading universities to cure these cancers.

Maingi continued, "We are privileged to have an outstanding team of pioneers in cell and gene therapy executing our vision. Our operations strategy starts with AMP+, our Advanced Manufacturing Platform for viral vector and cell therapy operations, which allows us to maintain internal control of development and manufacturing. We are delighted to partner with leading academic collaborators in our shared mission to end cancer."

The seed round was led by the Kineticos Disruptor Fund. Frank Lis, Kineticos Ventures President and CEO, said, "We are delighted to lead the seed round for Inceptor Bio, which has an exceptional cell and gene therapy team, dedicated manufacturing in AMP+, and a unique collaborative model with top research universities. The products being developed by Inceptor Bio will have a profound impact on the lives of many cancer patients."

About Inceptor Bio

Founded in 2020, Inceptor Bio is biotechnology company developing multiple next-generation cell and gene therapy platforms to deliver cures for underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers. By partnering with universities, medical centers, and industry leaders, Inceptor Bio advances cell and gene therapy programs from discovery-phase technologies into Phase I and II clinical assets. An experienced management team, Scientific Advisory Board, and other Directors and strategic advisors offer industry-leading expertise to partnerships. Inceptor Bio is investing in an Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) to provide fit-for-purpose, capital efficient, scalable shared infrastructure to support advancement of a diversified portfolio of cell therapy platforms across multiple cell types, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and CAR-NK/NKT. Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at www.inceptor.bio.

