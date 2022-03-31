Inceptra Acquires NobleTek

Inceptra supports engineering and manufacturing organizations across a variety of industries with solutions and services to digitally design, simulate, produce, and manage their products and processes. Dedicated exclusively to the Dassault Systèmes portfolio of products and complementary solutions, the company combines its best-in-class product offerings with expert services to help customers achieve enhanced productivity and product innovation.

The acquisition of NobleTek fits into Inceptra's strategy to maximize its customer value as a total solution provider. The purchase of NobleTek's assets expands Inceptra's solution offerings to include product design and production manufacturing services, rounding out a comprehensive product development portfolio of software and services comprised of implementation, training, support, integration, automation, and customization services.

"We've been helping our customers solve mission-critical business challenges since 1986 and have experienced customers' needs for product design or NC programming resources to meet tight deadlines," said Tim Peterson, CEO, Inceptra. He continued, "By adding NobleTek's demonstrated expertise in delivering such services to companies in aerospace and other industries, Inceptra customers will now have access to qualified design and manufacturing professionals to support any urgent project needs they might have."

NobleTek will operate as an independent subsidiary of Inceptra under the name of NobleTek, An Inceptra Company. Longtime NobleTek key executive Nick Westover will continue to lead the company and serve as Executive Vice President of NobleTek, reporting to Tim Peterson, Inceptra's CEO, ensuring operational and customer continuity.

"Bringing together our two companies is a natural fit, with Inceptra and NobleTek having a large number of customers in common and both fostering a culture of excellence," commented Nick Westover, NobleTek Executive Vice President. He continued, "Our combined customers can benefit from an all-in-one solution provider, including those customers supporting US Department of Defense contracts thanks to NobleTek's ITAR Compliance and Classified Data Clearance Certifications."

About Inceptra

Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, Inceptra provides engineering and manufacturing software and services to companies across a variety of industries. The company is dedicated to Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE and PLM software portfolio, plus complementary solutions and internally developed PLM accelerators, and related training, support, and consulting services including implementation, integration, and automation services. Inceptra also offers product design and production manufacturing services through its subsidiary, NobleTek.

