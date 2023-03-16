Inceptra Awarded #1 3DEXPERIENCE Platform Partner in the World for 2022

Dassault Systèmes recognizes Inceptra's proficiency in delivering the value of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to its customers in North America

WESTON, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- Inceptra LLC, a global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing System solutions provider, has been recognized by Dassault Systèmes as the #1 3DEXPERIENCE Platform Partner in the World for 2022 based on its achievements in North America. Dassault Systèmes is a science and technology company whose 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables sustainable innovation through the creation of 'virtual twin experiences' of the real world.

Inceptra values its partnership with Dassault Systèmes, a company that strives to impact society in a positive way. "Being recognized as the #1 3DEXPERIENCE Platform Partner in the World is such a great honor for Inceptra to receive. Our sales team, engineers, and training organization have worked diligently to stay current with their certifications to ensure we deliver the right 3DEXPERIENCE platform solution to our customers, combining product development enhancing technology with best-in-class training and implementation services to maximize its value," said Tim Peterson, CEO of Inceptra.

"By offering the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to our manufacturing and engineering customers, we're allowing them to streamline their operations through a unified platform to provide maximum operational efficiency. Having all aspects of the business on one platform increases collaboration and drives product innovation and development. We must put our customers in the best position possible for their businesses to succeed, and we accomplish that with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform," said Dan Smith, President and CTO of Inceptra.

This recognition follows other accolades as a top-tier Dassault Systèmes' partner, maintaining the distinction of being the only North American education partner to be Gold Certified 10 years in a row, while also maintaining Platinum status in Dassault Systèmes' Business Partner program. Inceptra also continues to be a leader in North America based upon revenue achievement, product certifications, and service certifications.

About Inceptra

Inceptra helps engineering and manufacturing enterprises of all sizes across a variety of industries with best fit solutions to digitally design, simulate, produce, and manage their products and processes, enabling enhanced innovation and productivity. Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, we are dedicated to Dassault Systèmes' product portfolio, plus complementary software, and internally developed PLM acceleration solutions. Inceptra's offerings include software, support, training, and consulting services, including integration services, automation services, and industry best practices.

