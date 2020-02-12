Inceptra LLC Maintains Top Level Status in Dassault Systèmes' Business Partner Program

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptra LLC, a global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing System solutions provider, has maintained Platinum status in Dassault Systèmes' Value Solutions Business Partner program. Earning the highest tier in the program, Platinum Business Partners are best-in-class performers in the Dassault Systèmes ecosystem and highly engaged in Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE business. For the tenth year in a row, Inceptra also earned top partner ranking in North America based on revenue achievements, sales and marketing performance, and technical certifications.



Dassault Systèmes business partners are recognized professionals selected for their product and industry expertise to resell Dassault Systèmes solutions while complementing the offer with value-added services such as system integration, customization, consulting, implementation and training. Once a year, business partners are evaluated and granted one of the four available tiers – Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum - based on sales efficiency and performance, capacity to develop and certify their technical and sales skills, and strategic alignment with Dassault Systèmes.



"With Inceptra, engineering and manufacturing companies can trust they are working with a Dassault Systèmes Business Partner that has demonstrated excellence in delivering the highest value PLM solutions," said Tim Peterson, CEO, Inceptra. He continued, "Inceptra's recognition as both Platinum Partner and top North American partner speaks to our deep and broad Dassault Systèmes PLM solutions and 3DEXPERIENCE platform knowledge as well as our industry experience and expertise. We're able to assess our customers' unique product development needs and business objectives to deliver the right PLM software combined with industry-specific consulting and support services that maximize its value - enabling innovation and increasing productivity."



About Inceptra



Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, Inceptra is dedicated to Dassault Systèmes' Product portfolio, plus complementary solutions and internally developed PLM acceleration solutions. Inceptra's offerings include software, support, training and consulting services, including integration services, automation services, and key industry best practices. Inceptra's customers include engineering and manufacturing enterprises of all sizes across a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, consumer goods, high tech, life sciences, and civil engineering.

