Inceptra LLC Maintains Top Tier Status in Dassault Systèmes' Business Partner Program

WESTON, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptra LLC, a global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing System solutions provider, has maintained Platinum status in Dassault Systèmes' Business Partner program. Earning the highest tier in the program, Platinum Business Partners are best-in-class performers in the Dassault Systèmes ecosystem and highly engaged in Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE business. For the eleventh year in a row, Inceptra also earned top partner ranking in North America based on revenue achievement as well as product and service certifications.

Dassault Systèmes business partners are recognized professionals selected for their product and industry expertise to resell Dassault Systèmes solutions while complementing the offer with value-added services such as system integration, customization, consulting, implementation, and training. Once a year, business partners are evaluated and granted one of the four available tiers – Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum – based on sales efficiency and performance, capacity to develop and certify their skills, and strategic alignment with Dassault Systèmes.

"Delivering the highest value PLM solutions for our customers is Inceptra's mission and our top tier Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner status recognizes our ability to do so," said Tim Peterson, CEO, Inceptra. He continued, "also earning the most North American partner certifications means that engineering and manufacturing companies can rely on Inceptra's deep and wide Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform knowledge as well as our industry expertise to assist with their product development objectives. Other 2020 bright spots included effectively supporting our customers to continue operations through financial and logistical challenges, and our new partnerships and growth in the Electrical Vehicle, Urban Air Mobility and Space industries.

About Inceptra

Inceptra helps engineering and manufacturing enterprises of all sizes across a variety of industries with best-fit solutions to digitally design, simulate, produce, and manage their products and processes, enabling enhanced innovation and productivity. Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, we are dedicated to Dassault Systèmes' product portfolio, plus complementary solutions and internally developed PLM acceleration solutions. Inceptra's offerings include software, support, training and consulting services, including integration services, automation services, and industry best practices.

