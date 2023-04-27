Inceptra Once Again Earns Top Tier Platinum Status in Dassault Systèmes' Partner Program

Demonstrating Best-in-Class Implementation Expertise on Dassault Systèmes Solutions

WESTON, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptra LLC, a global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing System solutions provider, has maintained Platinum status in Dassault Systèmes' Business Partner program for the fifth year in a row. Platinum Business Partners are best-in-class performers in the Dassault Systèmes ecosystem and highly engaged in Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform business. Inceptra is also in the spotlight for being recognized as Dassault Systèmes #1 3DEXPERIENCE Platform Partner in the World in 2022 based on its achievements in North America.

Inceptra Once Again Earns Top Tier Platinum Status 2023

Dassault Systèmes business partners are recognized professional organizations selected for their product and industry expertise to provide Dassault Systèmes solutions while complementing the offer with professional services such as system integration, customization, consulting, implementation, and training. Once a year, business partners are evaluated and granted one of the four available tiers – Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum – based upon knowledge, cloud experience, sales performance, and capacity to develop and certify their skills to demonstrate strategic alignment with Dassault Systèmes.

"As a Dassault Systèmes partner, we provide businesses with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as the ultimate collaborative environment, deployed on either Cloud or On-Premise, enabling our customers to push the limits of innovation," said Tim Peterson, CEO of Inceptra. He continued, "Inceptra's significant knowledge of Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides engineering and manufacturing companies with the right expertise and support for success with their digital transformations. Inceptra's foundation is based on decades of real-world implementations and our desire to provide only the very best solutions and services".Inceptra helps engineering and manufacturing enterprises of all sizes across a variety of industries with best-fit solutions to digitally design, simulate, produce, and manage their products and processes, enabling enhanced innovation and productivity. Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, we are dedicated to Dassault Systèmes' product portfolio, plus complementary solutions, and internally developed PLM acceleration solutions. Inceptra's offerings include software, support, training and consulting services, including integration services, automation services, and industry best practices.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Inceptra