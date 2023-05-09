InCheck Announces Executive Leadership Succession

Rachel Morafcik, previously InCheck's Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed InCheck's Chief Executive Officer; legacy CEO Andy Gallion will now be focused on client retention and attraction in his role of Chief Development Officer

MILWAUKEE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InCheck, a leading national provider of background screening and monitoring solutions announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andy Gallion will turn over the CEO role to Chief Operating Officer Rachel Morafcik. Gallion will remain in his role as board member for the organization and will continue collaboration with Morafcik and the executive team on key strategic initiatives and customer, partner, and industry relationships.

InCheck Co-Founders Adam Kiehl (left) and Andy Gallion (middle) with new CEO Rachel Morafcik (right)

"I am thrilled to take on this role and lead our team in delivery of outstanding service for our clients and their candidates." – Rachel Morafcik, InCheck Chief Executive Officer

Gallion commented, "A core tenet of our business is that talent is the main differentiator in any company – and that includes our own. Since I began working with Rachel almost ten years ago, she quickly demonstrated her impressive leadership skills, and a passion for our client-centric, service-oriented mission. Her intimate knowledge of both our business and the background screening industry are unmatched. That, combined with Rachel's incredible work ethic, ability to execute, fierce determination to succeed, and a natural passion for leadership are all qualities that put Rachel in position to become CEO and to unquestionably excel in the role."

"Andy is known both within InCheck and our industry as an inspiring entrepreneur and innovative leader. Learning from him has been a great privilege," said Morafcik. "His visionary thinking, creative problem solving, and ability to motivate people are an inspiration to me and have laid the foundation for InCheck's corporate culture and long-term client relationships. I am thrilled to take on this role at such an exciting time in our growth trajectory and to continue working alongside Andy and my colleagues."

Looking to the future, the InCheck team will continue to play an important role in ensuring businesses effectively screen their candidates and provide safe and compliant environments for their employees and constituents. "I am extremely proud to be passing the reins over to a remarkable leader from within our company and I can't wait to see what Rachel is able to accomplish with the rest of our outstanding executive team," said Gallion. "It has been a privilege to lead InCheck from its inception and I look forward to continuing to actively support the business through my role on the board and working directly with InCheck clients."

Since founding InCheck over 20 years ago, Andy and co-founder Adam Kiehl built the organization into a nationally recognized background screening company. Morafcik joined InCheck in 2014 and has since implemented large-scale operational improvements that have helped drive the company to triple in size. Under her leadership, InCheck achieved PBSA accreditation in 2016 and consistently exceeds industry standards on key metrics such as turn-around-time and customer retention.

About InCheck

Founded in 2002 and located in southeastern Wisconsin, InCheck offers a full suite of background screening and monitoring services. From criminal background checks and employment or education verifications, to drug screening, occupational health services and reference checks, InCheck provides customized, collaborative solutions for organizations seeking process flexibility and a smooth, candidate-friendly experience. InCheck's technology platform allows for seamless ordering and reporting – along with easy integrations with over 50+ popular applicant tracking systems.

Learn more about how InCheck's international screening solutions can be customized to your organization, skill sets, locations, and process at inchecksolutions.com, or by calling (414) 727-1718.

