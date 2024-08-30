InCheck to Exhibit at the WISHRM Conference in Wisconsin Dells

Stop By for Exclusive Gifts, Sweet Treats, and a Chance to Win a Le Creuset Casserole Dish!

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InCheck is excited to announce its participation in this year's Wisconsin State Human Resource Management (WISHRM) Conference, taking place from October 9-11 at the Kalahari Conference Center in the beautiful Wisconsin Dells. As a proud exhibitor, InCheck invites all conference attendees to visit our booth and take part in a range of special activities designed to make your experience memorable.

Join us for an opportunity to engage with our team and discover the latest innovations in background checks and customized pre-employment screening solutions. We're thrilled to offer a selection of exclusive gifts to our clients as a token of our appreciation. Plus, we'll be handing out delicious cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth while you connect with our team.

And that's not all – we're giving away a beautiful Le Creuset casserole dish! Be sure to stop by our booth to enter for your chance to win this elegant and practical kitchen essential.

The WISHRM Conference promises to be an exceptional event, and we're looking forward to connecting with industry professionals, sharing insights, and celebrating the best in human resource management.

For more information about InCheck or to schedule a meeting with our team during the event, please visit our website at http://www.inchecksolutions.com or contact us at [email protected].

About InCheck

Founded in 2002 and located in southeastern Wisconsin, InCheck offers a full suite of background screening and monitoring services. From criminal background checks and employment or education verifications, to drug screening, occupational health services and reference checks, InCheck provides customized, collaborative solutions for organizations seeking process flexibility and a smooth, candidate-friendly experience. InCheck's technology platform allows for seamless ordering and reporting – along with easy integrations with over 50+ popular applicant tracking systems.

Learn more about how InCheck's screening solutions can be customized to your organization, skill sets, locations, and process at inchecksolutions.com, or by calling (414) 727-1718.

