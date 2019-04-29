Incheon Airport Presents Cultural Performance in Celebration of Family Month

Held for three days from May 2 to 4 at the 1st floor Great Hall of Terminal 2

INCHEON, South Korea, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incheon International Airport Corporation (President & CEO Bon-Hwan Koo) announced that it will present 'Incheon Airport Cultural Performance in Celebration of Family Month' at the Great Hall on the 1st floor of Terminal 2, Incheon International Airport, for three days from May 2 to 4 to celebrate the Family Month of May.

This performance will be joined by Korea's top artists, including Gum Nanse, Mamamoo, Na Yoon Kwon, and the musical Jump, offering a wide range of genres from classical music and K-pop to musical. It will become a place of festival for domestic and foreign passengers travelling through the airport, airport staff, local residents, and tourists to enjoy.

On the first day on May 2nd, the New World Philharmonic Orchestra led by world-renowned conductor Gum Nanse will perform with soprano Yun Jeongbin, baritone Seong Seunguk, and saxophone player Hwang Dongyeon to perform classical masterpieces including the Toreador Song (Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre) from Carmen and Juliet's Waltz (Je veux vivre) from Romeo and Juliet.

On the second day on May 3rd, a K-pop concert will be presented by popular girl group Mamamoo, who has released many hit songs, and singer Na Yoon Kwon. And on the last day on May 4th, the globally-loved musical concert Jump, which has been performed in 160 cities across 90 countries, will be presented on stage. There will also be various experiences and events for families on this day from 11am to 3pm, including face painting and making model airplanes.

The May Performance will be held for three days from May 2 to 4 for an hour from 4pm every day. All visitors can enjoy the performances for free. Seat reservations are also available on a first-come, first-served basis on Incheon Airport ArtPort website at: artport.kr. Further information can be obtained from Terminal 2 Cultural Event Team (+82-32-741-7881).

On May 3rd, with a few days to Children's Day, a special family month performance 'Pororo and friends at the Incheon Airport' and a giveaway event will unfold at the Millennium Hall of Terminal 1. The program will present a performance by, and photo session with, Pororo and friends, characters beloved by children around the world, and a giveaway event to offer fun and joyful memories for children in celebration of Children's Day. It will be made an even more meaningful event by inviting children of Yeongjongdo, where the airport is located, as guests. More information is provided on the Incheon Airport CulturePort website at: cultureport.kr.

Passenger Service Director at Incheon International Airport Corporation Nam-Soo Yim said, "We have prepared a colorful cultural performance combining classical music and K-pop for domestic and foreign passengers alike travelling through Incheon Airport in celebration of Family Month," and added, "Incheon Airport will continue to provide unique joy to passengers through various culture and arts performances, while at the same time contribute to creating social value by identifying and supporting young artists."

