Incheon International Airport Organizes 3-Day 'December Winter Concert' for KPOP, Musical and Ballet Performances with Jaurim, Ben, Kim So-Hyang

INCHEON, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incheon International Airport (President & CEO Koo Bon-Hwan) will be organizing 'December Winter concert', the last culture and art event of this year, at Great Hall, Terminal 2 for three days from December 13 until 15 with top-class Korean artists including orchestras, musical actors, KPOP singers and a creative ballet company in celebration of the Christmas season.

To welcome December filled with a romantic feel of winter, 'December Winter Concert' will consist of the splendid 'Musical Concert' joined by Trinity Philharmonic Orchestra and two musical maestros, 'KPOP Concert' featuring Jaurim, a Korean rock band, and singer Ben, 'The Nutcracker with Commentary' by Seoul Ballet Theatre for the quintessence of fusion ballet and a performance by an orchestra composed of the youth selected through the airport's project to support young artists. The concert with all-star-studded cast will move the visitors of Incheon International Airport with romantic performances for three days.

On December 13 (Friday), Jaurim, a popular rock band in Korea led by the music queen Kim Yoon-Ah with an unrivaled charm and Ben, a highly popular singer in Korea who swept music charts with her deeply appealing voice will perform at 'KPOP Concert' to heat up Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport with exciting KPOP music.

'Musical Concert' on the second day, December 14 (Saturday), will be a mix of enchanting voices with magnificent and splendid orchestra music, featuring top-class musical actors including Kim So-Hyang, a guaranteed box-office appeal for musical shows who has been cast for Sister Act, a Broadway musical in the USA for the first time as an Asian and Min Young-Ki who has won numerous best musical actor awards since debut together with Trinity Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Year-End Concert joined by young artists and maestros of the classical music is also drawing attention already. The orchestra, comprised of highly talented young artists selected through 'Airport Youth Festival', is Incheon International Airport's project to support young artists, and for three months from August will perform with Baritone Ko Seng-Hyoun who is regarded as a Korean maestro and Violinist Kim Jeong-Ah for a romantic Christmas performance. The show will start at 3 PM and last for 40 minutes.

On the last day, December 15 (Sunday), elegant ballerinas of a nationally renowned creative ballet group, 'Seoul Ballet Theatre', will perform a masterpiece ballet show titled as 'The Nutcracker with Commentary' for the grand finale of this year's regular concert at Terminal 2. Seoul Ballet Theatre is the representative performance team of Korea in creative ballet that has created around 100 creative ballet performances for 24 years since its establishment in 1995 and led the efforts to popularize ballet against the prejudice that ballet is a difficult genre.

Other must-see events include 'Airport's Christmas Tree Decorated by Me' that allows visitors to decorate a Christmas tree by hanging hand-written notes with their wishes and 'Special Meeting with Santa Claus' for pictures with and gifts from Santa. The events will be held in front of Great Hall from 11 AM until 3 PM on December 15 and the Christmas tree from the event will be presented until the end of December.

December Winter Concert will be held at Great Hall in the middle of the first floor of Terminal 2, Incheon International Airport from 4 PM for three days for free of charge.

Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport has offered about 2,000 high-quality art performances this year including large-scale regular shows under the theme of 'Art, Spreading the Sky' and a project to support young artists for realization of social value to cement its position as the world's best Artport.

Incheon International Airport is Korea's representative gateway with 4.44 million cumulative flights, 714.7 million cumulative passengers and 44.8 million tons of cumulative freights as of February this year since its opening in 2001. It is highly touted as the world's best airport as it has been selected as the world's best transit airport at 2019 World Airport Awards by SKYTRAX, a British survey agency specialized in air services and ranked 1st on Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards by Airports Council International (ACI) for 12 consecutive years.

SOURCE Incheon International Airport