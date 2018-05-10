Incheon International Airport to Hold Spring Concert in Terminal 2

Under the theme of "First Blossom Art Concert," the Spring Concert will feature South Korea's leading pop artists - Eric Nam, Vibe, 4Men and Davichi - and also the TRiNiTY Philharmonic Orchestra together with acclaimed vocalists in the classical circles.

On the first day, May 16th, Eric Nam and Davichi will sing their recent releases as well as their beloved hits. Eric Nam has recently gained immense popularity with his active TV appearance. Davichi is a female pop-ballad duo celebrated for their powerful voices.

On the 17th, the TRiNiTY Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the top orchestras in South Korea, will collaborate with baritone Ko Seng-hyoun and soprano Kang Hye-jung to present an awe-inspiring classical concert. The orchestra's grandiose, colorful melodies together with the singers' beautiful voices will create a special memory for the audience.

On the last day, May 18th, R&B duos Vibe and 4Men will show off their strong, soulful voices and outstanding singing abilities. The two groups have been loved for their ability to cover various genres, and they will provide the perfect grand finale to round off the Spring Concert.

Seat reservations are available on a first come, first served basis at the Airport's artport website (www.artport.kr). Those who are interested can call the Passenger Terminal 2 Culture and Art Office (+82-32-741-7882) for detailed information.

Having opened on January 18th, Passenger Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport has received high praise as a gallery-like airport with the exhibition of art pieces befitting the venue made by domestic and foreign artists including Xavier Veilhan, Julius Popp and Kim Byung-joo, as well as artworks installed on the side of the access road.

With the Spring Concert heralding the beginning of the 4,552 colorful art programs under the theme of "Art, Spreading the Sky," Passenger Terminal 2 is expected to become a true art port in the year of 2018.

For Media Enquiries:

Incheon International Airport Cultural Event Team

+82-32-741-7882

artport365@naver.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incheon-international-airport-to-hold-spring-concert-in-terminal-2-300641952.html

SOURCE Incheon International Airport

Related Links

http://www.artport.co.kr

