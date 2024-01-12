Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok Leaps for the Vision of 'Super First-Class Smart Hub City' at CES 2024

- Incheon Mayor Yoo unveiled the 'Super Smart Hub City' vision at CES 2024, promoted global collaboration, showcased AI solutions, and engaged with tech giants.

On a business trip to the United States, Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok is visiting Las Vegas, where the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology (ICT) exhibition is being held, CES 2024. He is leading in the global promotion of the 'Super FirstClass Smart Hub City' and supporting the overseas expansion of Incheon startups.

The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority announced that Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok participated in CES 2024 from January 9th to 12th, presenting Incheon's smart city future vision. CES, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is a global exhibition of innovative technological trends across various industries.

Incheon operates the Incheon•IFEZ promotion hall, a 132.23㎡ space within the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Incheon became the only local government from South Korea to exhibit in LVCC, the main exhibition hall for CES 2024. The promotion hall showcases products and technologies from 28 institutions and companies through exhibitions and video promotions.

Making its first appearance at CES, Incheon presented 'Light up the Future with Smart AI•Robot Solutions' under the theme of utilizing AI-based services and innovative technologies developed by promising companies and startups in Incheon, focusing on building an AI-based citizen-perceived social safety net, designating a self-driving demonstration zone, and operating a digital twin-based platform.

Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok emphasized, "Building a smart city is a global challenge that all cities worldwide should aspire to and promptly put into practice." He added, "Incheon will spare no effort to be at the forefront of building human-centered eco-friendly smart cities in collaboration with leading global companies and cities that possess state-of-the-art technology related to smart city construction.

" Following the opening ceremony of the Incheon•IFEZ hall, Mayor Yoo visited the HD Hyundai Exhibition Hall to listen to the company's future vision and plans from President Cho Young-cheol. Discussions were held on support measures for Incheon startups concerning this. Mayor Yoo also met with Jung Sang-hyuk, the President of Shinhan Bank. He discussed continuous collaboration methods for the startup fostering program jointly operated by Incheon City and Shinhan Financial Group.

Subsequently, he visited the national and startup exhibition hall 'Eureka Park' and encouraged Incheon startup representatives residing in the K-Startup Pavilion. Sixteen Incheon startup companies participated in the K-Startup Pavilion.

Incheon further promoted its future vision and showcased innovative technologies of participating companies globally through the 'Incheon Media Stage,' which was attended by media from the United States and other countries. Mayor Yoo conducted a presentation session on Incheon's future vision and startup excellence and participated in interviews with companies at the Incheon•IFEZ promotion hall.

On the second day, January 10th, Mayor Yoo will visit SK, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and Hyundai Motor exhibition halls. He plans to discuss cooperation plans regarding the startup support program with Lotte Information Communication, the Intelligent Transport System (C-ITS) construction project operator in Incheon.

