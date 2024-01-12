Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok Leaps for the Vision of 'Super First-Class Smart Hub City' at CES 2024

News provided by

AVING Global

12 Jan, 2024, 08:50 ET

-     Incheon Mayor Yoo unveiled the 'Super Smart Hub City' vision at CES 2024, promoted global collaboration, showcased AI solutions, and engaged with tech giants.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from AVING Global:

On a business trip to the United States, Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok is visiting Las Vegas, where the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology (ICT) exhibition is being held, CES 2024. He is leading in the global promotion of the 'Super FirstClass Smart Hub City' and supporting the overseas expansion of Incheon startups.

Continue Reading
Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok Leaps for the Vision of 'Super First-Class Smart Hub City' at CES 2024
Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok Leaps for the Vision of 'Super First-Class Smart Hub City' at CES 2024

The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority announced that Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok participated in CES 2024 from January 9th to 12th, presenting Incheon's smart city future vision. CES, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is a global exhibition of innovative technological trends across various industries.

Incheon operates the Incheon•IFEZ promotion hall, a 132.23㎡ space within the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Incheon became the only local government from South Korea to exhibit in LVCC, the main exhibition hall for CES 2024. The promotion hall showcases products and technologies from 28 institutions and companies through exhibitions and video promotions.

Making its first appearance at CES, Incheon presented 'Light up the Future with Smart AI•Robot Solutions' under the theme of utilizing AI-based services and innovative technologies developed by promising companies and startups in Incheon, focusing on building an AI-based citizen-perceived social safety net, designating a self-driving demonstration zone, and operating a digital twin-based platform.

Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok emphasized, "Building a smart city is a global challenge that all cities worldwide should aspire to and promptly put into practice." He added, "Incheon will spare no effort to be at the forefront of building human-centered eco-friendly smart cities in collaboration with leading global companies and cities that possess state-of-the-art technology related to smart city construction.

" Following the opening ceremony of the Incheon•IFEZ hall, Mayor Yoo visited the HD Hyundai Exhibition Hall to listen to the company's future vision and plans from President Cho Young-cheol. Discussions were held on support measures for Incheon startups concerning this. Mayor Yoo also met with Jung Sang-hyuk, the President of Shinhan Bank. He discussed continuous collaboration methods for the startup fostering program jointly operated by Incheon City and Shinhan Financial Group.

Subsequently, he visited the national and startup exhibition hall 'Eureka Park' and encouraged Incheon startup representatives residing in the K-Startup Pavilion. Sixteen Incheon startup companies participated in the K-Startup Pavilion.

Incheon further promoted its future vision and showcased innovative technologies of participating companies globally through the 'Incheon Media Stage,' which was attended by media from the United States and other countries. Mayor Yoo conducted a presentation session on Incheon's future vision and startup excellence and participated in interviews with companies at the Incheon•IFEZ promotion hall.

On the second day, January 10th, Mayor Yoo will visit SK, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and Hyundai Motor exhibition halls. He plans to discuss cooperation plans regarding the startup support program with Lotte Information Communication, the Intelligent Transport System (C-ITS) construction project operator in Incheon.

#incheon, #ifez, #Incheon Seutateueop Park, #ccei.creativekorea.incheon

1. Location : Booth No.9037, LVCC North Hall

2. Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE AVING Global

Also from this source

[Interview] Smart City Director Shim Sunok of Incheon Economic Free Zone Authority "Active Support for Incheon Startups' Participation in Global Mega Exhibition at CES Alongside Creating Symbiotic Grow"

[Interview] Smart City Director Shim Sunok of Incheon Economic Free Zone Authority "Active Support for Incheon Startups' Participation in Global Mega Exhibition at CES Alongside Creating Symbiotic Grow"

A news report from AVING Global: On December 12th, an 'Incheon Special Global Press Conference' occurred at the Incheon Startup Park in Songdo,...
Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority Supports 16 Korean Startups to Participate in 'CES 2024' - Achieving 11 Innovation Awards for 9 Companies

Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority Supports 16 Korean Startups to Participate in 'CES 2024' - Achieving 11 Innovation Awards for 9 Companies

A news report from AVING Global: Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ) announced that products and technologies from nine domestic startups...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.