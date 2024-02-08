Incheon National University Researcher Examines Proactive Change-Oriented Behaviors by Public Service Providers

News provided by

Incheon National University

08 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

GWANGJU, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although change-oriented behaviors are critical to high quality public service delivery, encouraging employees to embrace and pursue change in the public sector is difficult. Even with sufficient job autonomy–the principal antidote to resistance to change in the public sector literature–public servants may still lack the incentives, skills, information, and sense of security necessary to engage in proactive change-oriented behavior. Consequently, while job autonomy is undoubtedly important, it alone is not enough, as demonstrated by the many cases in which autonomy fails to lead to change and work process improvements.

Continue Reading
The study shows that job autonomy must be coupled with low job ambiguity and high procedural justice for organizational citizenship behavior to be seen within a public administrative organization.
The study shows that job autonomy must be coupled with low job ambiguity and high procedural justice for organizational citizenship behavior to be seen within a public administrative organization.

Aiming to understand the role played by job autonomy in producing change in public sector organizations, Associate Professor Jesse W. Campbell from Incheon National University has recently published a paper in the journal Review of Public Personnel Administration on December 22, 2023. In this study, the researcher proposes a new theoretical model of change-oriented OCB. The model describes a sophisticated set of conditions under which job autonomy is likely to produce change-oriented behavior: autonomy drives change only in job contexts where workers are provided with rich information about job goals and processes and secondly do not fear unjust punishment by superiors if efforts at change should fail. Only in such contexts will job autonomy lead to higher levels of job mastery and a willingness to pursue change.

The researcher analyzed a large sample of publicly available Korean government employee survey data from the Korean Public Employee Perception Survey collected from August 12 to September 30, 2020. Given the subtlety and number of relationships identified in the conceptual model, Dr. Campbell used structural equation modeling with latent variable interactions terms – an advanced statistical estimation technique – to test the model empirically.

Dr. Campbell says, "It is difficult to create and maintain a culture of change in public organizations. A key contribution of this study lies in its identification of factors over which public managers have some control. These can act as levers that managers can manipulate to encourage change-oriented behavior in their organizations. The factors that can drive change are tractable and managers that genuinely want to encourage their employees to pursue change have tools available to them to facilitate this goal."

While a certain level of job autonomy has been implicated in a variety of organizationally beneficial behaviors as well as the subjective wellbeing of public employees, autonomy should not be considered in isolation but rather as a part of the broader work context which also consists in norms, incentives, job roles, and human relationships. Consequently, simply having job autonomy is not enough for an employee to engage in change-oriented behavior. Rather, its effect is contingent upon other contextual factors that allow and encourage employees to act on their autonomy and pursue change. Only when these conditions are present will public organizations reap the performance rewards of change-oriented behavior.

"If we want change in the public sector, we need to build the cultural, procedural, and managerial foundations on which it can be pursued. Not only must employees have sufficient levels of autonomy to pursue change, but they also need sufficient information and clarity about their tasks. Change must be pursued in an environment where employees are not worried about being unjustly persecuted when attempts at change fail," concludes Dr. Campbell.

Reference
Title of original paper: Job Autonomy, Role Ambiguity, and Procedural Justice: A Multi-Conditional Process Model of Change-Oriented Organizational Citizenship Behavior in Public Organizations

Journal: Review of Public Personnel Administration

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/0734371X231214978

*Corresponding author's email: [email protected] 

About Incheon National University
Website: https://www.inu.ac.kr/sites/inuengl/index.do

Media contact:
Jung-Kyung Lee
[email protected]
82 32 835 9326

SOURCE Incheon National University

Also from this source

Polymer Power: Incheon National University Researchers Enhance the Safety of Lithium Batteries

Polymer Power: Incheon National University Researchers Enhance the Safety of Lithium Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are a widely used class of rechargeable batteries in today's world. One of the processes that can hamper the functioning of...
Incheon National University Researchers Propose a Web 3.0 Streaming Architecture and Marketplace

Incheon National University Researchers Propose a Web 3.0 Streaming Architecture and Marketplace

Web 3.0 is an internet paradigm that is based around blockchain technology, an advanced database mechanism. Compared to Web 2.0, the current internet ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.