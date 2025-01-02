Incheon Shines Bright at CES 2025: 13 Innovation Awards won by Incheon Startups

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) proudly announced that 12 innovative startups based in Incheon have been honored with a total of 13 CES 2025 Innovation Awards.

This impressive accomplishment marks a significant milestone for IFEZ, highlighting the creative and entrepreneurial spirit thriving within Incheon but also solidifies its position as a burgeoning hub of global tech innovation.

The CES Innovation Awards® program is an annual competition that recognizes outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. It recognizes honorees in various product categories. The 2025 awards program received a record-breaking number of submissions, over 3400.

Twelve companies supported by the IFEZ have received Innovation Awards. Incheon-based startups were named across eight categories: artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, and smart cities. Notably, Viva Innovation, which developed an AI-powered polyp detection solution, received recognition in both the AI and Human Security categories.

2025 Honorees include:

Verses - A music-tech startup that develops user-driven music experience services.

ILias AI - A digital sniffer dog drug detection scanner utilizing olfactory AI technology.

emCT Co., Ltd.- Operates a firefighting remote-control service called BDApp, which immediately notifies users on their smartphones of the location and details of facilities affected by a fire.

Nuvilab - A South Korean startup specializing in AI-driven nutrition care solutions for food services.

NExT.AI - SaaS services that optimize costs, time, and manpower in the logistics, manufacturing, and construction industries.

UNIUNI - An accessible restroom solution that provides tailored AI safety, efficiency, and quality.

VIVA INNOVATION - Creates personalized, data-driven healthcare technology that guides the medical check-up journey.

10kM.ai - Korea's first generative AI company selected for the Deep-Tech TIPS program, which has developed an enterprise video solution that transforms corporate video creation and distribution.

Gbrain - Is the first domestic invasive electrode manufacturer to create flexible, non-invasive thin-film electrodes for high-resolution brainwave acquisition.

Curinginnos lnc.- A tennis partner robot system integrating information and communication technologies such as A.I. and computer vision to move and compete as a real tennis player.

Tesollo Inc.'s - Their DG-3F05 is an advanced robotic hand designed to emulate human dexterity closely by leveraging sophisticated grasping algorithms.

IPIN Labs - BPIN is an AI-powered Smart Factory Asset Management platform designed to significantly enhance operational efficiency and on-site safety by providing real-time tracking of assets, including equipment and personnel.

About INCHEON-IFEZ

Incheon has become a global business hub boasting an ideal international business environment. It includes Incheon International Airport, the rapidly growing Incheon Port, world-class foreign universities located in the Songdo Global Campus, and an international business and bio-hub. The INCHEON-IFEZ is where everything from bio to logistics, medical care, education, and high-tech industries can be enjoyed.

