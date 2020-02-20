Incident Alert Leader CENTEGIX™ Announces 500% Growth in 2019

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX™, an IoT company dedicated to innovating technology to save and enrich lives, announces its CrisisAlert™ revenue grew 500% in 2019. Strong expansion in the K-12 education sector drove this growth, as the company's K-12 customer base grew to over 700 schools in 10 states across the country. This growth was supported by channel partners who added CrisisAlert to their portfolio of security solutions. The company initially launched services in Georgia, and now one in four Georgia K-12 public school students are protected by CENTEGIX CrisisAlert.

The CrisisAlert™ platform is an incident alerting solution that protects students and staff members by empowering teachers and staff to call for help and providing first responders with actionable information enabling them to respond faster in any situation. The CENTEGIX solution is unique for its ability to deliver alert location accuracy, total campus coverage, immediate notification, audio and visual notification, and simple activation via the CrisisAlert badge.

"CENTEGIX has offered our school system an unparalleled level of safety and security. From installation to implementation, we remain satisfied with CENTEGIX. Administrators and teachers say the system is easy to use and provides added peace of mind. Parent feedback has also been overwhelmingly positive," said Trent North, Superintendent of Douglas County School System.

In 2019, K-12 customers experienced alerts ranging from everyday events such as a medical emergency or student altercation to campus-wide lockdowns, including those for credible gun threats reported by local news media. Nationwide, CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert solution successfully delivered more than 14,000 calls for help in 2019. CENTEGIX delivered 100% core platform uptime in that same period.

CENTEGIX has already recorded significant growth in 2020 and has been recognized with both national and regional technology awards. In January, CENTEGIX placed 2nd out of 24 companies in the national Future of Education Technology Conference's Pitchfest competition, the leading pitch event in the ed-tech space. In February, the Technology Association of Georgia named CENTEGIX one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia.

In January 2020, CENTEGIX innovated the CrisisAlert solution with the launch of the Analytics Dashboard. This feature gives administrators real-time access to alert data – including the alert type and resolution status - at both the campus and district level. This alert data provides actionable insights to be used to drive business decisions to improve school safety.

"2019 was an exciting year of growth for CENTEGIX, and we look forward to another year of empowering teachers and staff to "push button, get help" because in a crisis, every second matters. We are committed to our mission of innovating technology to save and enrich lives, thereby enhancing work and learning environments," said Matthew Stevens, CEO of CENTEGIX.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to save and enrich lives. Our CrisisAlert™ solution is an IoT incident alert platform that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network to provide campus-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. We go well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com.

