Incident and Emergency Management Market to Top US$ 245.6 Bn Amid Rising Incidence of Natural and Man-Made Threats

Communication Systems Sales in Incident and Emergency Management Market to Surge at 6.1% CAGR by 2032

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers comprehensive insights on the global incident and emergency market for the upcoming decade. It also delves in-depth analysis on key trends, opportunities and factors propelling the sales in the market. To gain better perspective, the report provides 360-degre view on multiple segments including component, vertical, simulation, and regions.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall sales in the incident and emergency management market are estimated to reach US$ 245.6 Bn by 2032, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Rising demand for risk management optimization to maintain business continuity even during the natural or man-made catastrophic events is likely to propel the demand. Also, rising incidence of terrorist attacks or criminal activities worldwide will create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, deployment of surveillance and communication systems in the areas such as parking lots, parks, workplaces, financial facilities, and others will propel the demand for incident and emergency management.

Need for hi-tech communication and simulation technologies to assist in emergency planning, preparation, and mitigation is increasing. Also, extensive use of next-generation software-defined radios and cognitive radios during the emergency situations is likely to boost the incident and emergency management market.

Apart from this, development of smart cities across developing economies is projected to surge the demand for IoT enabled evacuation systems and surveillance systems. This is anticipated to fuel the growth in the market.

Subsequently, government bodies across the globe are increasing the adoption of incident and emergency management systems due to rising incidences of natural calamities. Hence, to curb the economic losses, the demand for these systems is expected to surge over the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 124 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 132.4 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 245.6 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.4% CAGR

Key Takeaways:

By simulation, hazard propagation simulation tools segment is expected to dominate the market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected register fastest growth in the market owing to favorable government policies to minimize the economic loss from catastrophes.

is expected register fastest growth in the market owing to favorable government policies to minimize the economic loss from catastrophes. Based on component, the communication system segment is estimated to register growth at 6.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

North America will dominate the market owing to the increasing research and development activities to develop advanced IoT-based emergency systems in the U.S.

Prominent Drivers:

Surging application of emergency management systems in healthcare & life sciences and defense & military to provide early aid during emergency situations is likely to boost the market.

Rising demand for hazard propagation simulation tools to tackle natural and man-made disasters and to offer end-to-end emergency management consulting services will bolster the growth in the market.

Restraints:

High cost for the installation of video surveillance, controllers and detecting sensors is likely to restrain the growth in the incident and emergency management market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in the market are collaborating with educational institutions and private healthcare facilities to increase their revenues and expand their customer base. Some of the leading players are also improving their management technologies to cater to the growing demand for emergency systems.

For instance,

March 2019 : Lockheed Martin launched the "LTE-over-Satellite technology." This device offers connection to remote places and supports businesses at the time of natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, flooding, and others.

: Lockheed Martin launched the "LTE-over-Satellite technology." This device offers connection to remote places and supports businesses at the time of natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, flooding, and others. June 2021 : Honeywell introduced the "Honeywell AMIR Service" with the goal of offering 24/7 cybersecurity detection and quick response in response to the existing cyber threats.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC

Others

More Valuable Insights on Incident and Emergency Management Market

Fact.MR in its latest study provides a detailed study on the global incident and emergency management market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also offers critical insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges affecting the sales in the market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Component:

Solution

Web-based Emergency Management System



Emergency / Mass Notification System



Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity



Perimeter Intrusion Detection



Geospatial Solutions



Fire and HAZMAT Solutions

Services

Consulting Services



Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Design and Integration Services



Training and Simulation Services



Public Information Services

Communication System

First Responder Tools



Satellite Assisted Equipment



Vehicle Ready Gateways



Emergency Response Radars

By Vertical:

Commercial and Industrial

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Defense and Military

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Others (BFSI, ITES, and Hospitality)

By Simulation:

Traffic Simulation Systems

Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools

Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Latin America

Key Questions Covered in the Incident and Emergency Management Market Report

At what rate will the global incident and emergency management market expand during the forecast period?

Which are the factors boosting the growth in the incident and emergency management market?

Which region is likely to hold maximum share in global incident and emergency management market during 2022-2032?

What is the estimated market value of incident and emergency management market in 2022?

