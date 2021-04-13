Incident IQ Announces Appointment of Vice President of Sales

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, announced today that Dave Henion has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Sales.

Prior to joining Incident IQ, Henion worked in senior sales leadership roles at Global Tel Link. At GTL, Henion served as Senior Vice President of US Business Development, overseeing the new business pipeline as well as heading government affairs initiatives.

Previously, Henion served as a Vice President of Sales at Renovo Software, successfully managing and scaling sales initiatives across the organization in the highly competitive corrections and education markets.

"We are thrilled that Dave Henion is joining our team at this exciting time in the company's journey," said Incident IQ CEO Travis Collins. "His proven sales leadership skills and his experience rapidly scaling growth in markets with trailblazing technology solutions make him a great addition to the Incident IQ leadership team," Collins said.

Dave Henion holds a B.A. from the University of Georgia.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and, since that time, has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across more than 40 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

