Incident IQ Announces Incident IQ Academy -- a New Training Resource for K-12 Districts to Get the Most From the Incident IQ Platform

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, announced the launch of Incident IQ Academy — a self-guided training library with robust courses for requestors, agents, and administrators.

Inside Incident IQ Academy, districts will find tailored video content and written guides that help users experience success quickly, as well as advanced content to help foster ongoing improvement for districts already on the Incident IQ platform.

Each course features intuitive, step-by-step lessons that cover a variety of topics including submitting help tickets using Ticket Wizard, deploying devices using Rollout Scout, and customizing Incident IQ as an administrator.

"Combined with our comprehensive onboarding process and outstanding customer support, the addition of Incident IQ Academy will be an important resource for all users," said Patrick Bennett, Vice President of Customer Success at Incident IQ. "We designed the courses in Incident IQ Academy to be useful for districts just getting started with Incident IQ, as well as districts who have experience with the platform but want to use iiQ's advanced tools to further drive improvement. As our platform continues to grow, so will Incident IQ Academy — new courses are already in development and will be added regularly," Bennett said.

Incident IQ Academy is available now at no additional cost for districts on the Incident IQ platform.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and, since that time, has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across more than 45 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

