Incident IQ Announces the Release of iiQ Facilities

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, announced the release of iiQ Facilities — the facilities maintenance solution designed exclusively for K-12 school districts.

Featuring the same award-winning technology found in Incident IQ's asset management and help desk software, iiQ Facilities contains powerful, intuitive maintenance tools engineered for K-12 facilities teams.

Modern facilities management software, built for K-12 school districts.

"We recognized a need for better tools that help K-12 facilities teams work more effectively. That's why we built iiQ Facilities: to empower maintenance teams in their vital role to support teaching and learning."

"Facilities and maintenance teams are crucial to the smooth and orderly operation of school buildings and classrooms," said Travis Collins, Incident IQ CEO. "We recognized a need for better tools that help K-12 facilities teams work more effectively. That's why we built iiQ Facilities: to empower maintenance teams in their vital role to support teaching and learning."

iiQ Facilities features tools built for the unique challenges of K-12 facilities maintenance. The customizable Ticket Wizard makes it simple for users to submit maintenance requests, and ticket templates allow for easy scheduling of preventative maintenance tasks. When facilities teams are on the move, Incident IQ Mobile keeps them connected, with all the tools needed to manage work orders on the go.

The release of iiQ Facilities represents another expansion of the Incident IQ platform and furthers their objective to optimize process and service management in the K-12 departments that are essential to supporting teaching and learning.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts throughout the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across more than 40 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to optimally manage and deliver mission-critical services.

iiQ Facilities™

Modern facilities management software, built for K-12 school districts.

