Incident IQ Announces the Release of Support Scheduler

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, announced the release of Support Scheduler — a simple way for IT teams to schedule help sessions with teachers and students, available now as a premium app for districts using Incident IQ.

Incident IQ

Using Support Scheduler, IT teams can easily schedule support sessions with teachers and students, track them on their Incident IQ calendar, and easily export scheduled events to a third-party calendar. Agents can provide requestors with a range of available times, and allow requestors to choose the time that works best for them.

"In times of distance learning it's more important than ever for teams to be in sync," said R.T. Collins, COO of Incident IQ. "That was the driving force behind the creation of Support Scheduler. We wanted a simple yet highly effective way to get teachers and students the help they need when they need it."

The release of Support Scheduler reflects Incident IQ's ongoing objective to deliver powerful support tools for K-12 school districts — tools that are useful both in distance learning and in-person classroom environments. Support Scheduler is available now, for districts using the Incident IQ platform.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and since that time has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across more than 40 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta, GA.

Press Contact:

Matt Owensby

[email protected]

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255

Related Images

introducing-support-scheduler.jpg

Introducing Support Scheduler

Related Links

https://www.incidentiq.com/apps/support-scheduler

SOURCE Incident IQ