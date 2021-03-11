Incident IQ Forms iiQ Technology Leadership Council to Accelerate Innovation in K-12 Service Management

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, has announced the formation of the iiQ Technology Leadership Council. Composed of district technology leaders from across the country, the council was created to provide insight into the unique support challenges of K-12 school districts.

The feedback shared by the iiQ Technology Leadership Council is essential in guiding the next evolution of digital infrastructure for in-person and distance learning environments. Council members were selected based on their experience and qualifications, and include technology directors, chief information officers, tech integration specialists, and more.

"It's important for us to connect directly with district leaders who are in Incident IQ all day, using the platform to deliver service and preserve precious instructional time," said R.T. Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Incident IQ. "That's why we felt it was vital to create a forum where K-12 technology leaders can collaborate with us and one another to drive even better support outcomes for teachers and students," Collins said.

The formation of the iiQ Technology Leadership Council is part of continuing efforts by Incident IQ to foster innovation and growth for K-12 service management. Through roundtable discussion and open feedback, this council will serve to help improve the Incident IQ platform, and ultimately the support experiences for K-12 school districts nationwide.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and since that time has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across more than 40 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

