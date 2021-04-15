Incident IQ Releases Enhanced Mosyle Manager Integration to Help K-12 Districts Support Apple Devices More Effectively

ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, announced the release of an enhanced integration with Mosyle Manager — the modern MDM solution designed to manage, secure and deploy Apple devices in education. This API-driven integration provides a secure data sync between the platforms, and the new update enables Device Actions, which allow users to execute Mosyle Manager device commands within Incident IQ.

Key features of this integration:

Incident IQ

Device Actions: Advanced writeback functionality allows agents to lock, restart, remotely wipe Apple devices, and more all within Incident IQ.

Advanced writeback functionality allows agents to lock, restart, remotely wipe Apple devices, and more all within Incident IQ. Detailed asset data : Map dozens of data points from Mosyle Manager into Incident IQ, giving permitted agents or administrators easy access to select device metadata, such as OS information, IP address, OU, and more.

: Map dozens of data points from Mosyle Manager into Incident IQ, giving permitted agents or administrators easy access to select device metadata, such as OS information, IP address, OU, and more. Customizable mapping options: Select which fields map to Incident IQ, allowing districts to easily control which data are being imported.

Select which fields map to Incident IQ, allowing districts to easily control which data are being imported. Detailed reporting: Generate in-depth filters, reports, and custom views using MDM data to improve school district support and management of student instructional devices.

"A key objective at Incident IQ is to give districts better visibility into the data they need to effectively support teaching and learning," said Patrick Bennett, Vice President of Customer Success at Incident IQ. "IT teams can use this Mosyle Manager integration to securely bring real-time asset data and MDM functionality into Incident IQ support workflows. For example, our new Device Actions allow lost or stolen student laptops to be remotely disabled in Mosyle from an Incident IQ help ticket, and the technician doesn't need to switch platforms to make that happen," Bennett said.

"Mosyle is hyper-focused on providing schools the best user experience with their Apple devices," said Fredy Padovan, Vice President for Education, Mosyle. "The integration with Incident IQ streamlines the ability to manage and track their assets."

Student device management is a crucial responsibility of K-12 IT teams, and Incident IQ remains committed to building the next generation of tools to help schools manage this task. The Mosyle Manager integration is available now at no additional cost for districts using the Incident IQ platform.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and since that time has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across more than 40 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

About Mosyle

Mosyle is the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. By combining a cloud-native architecture with a focus on usability, automation and the best support on the market, Mosyle delivers a new approach to Apple device management that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle Manager for education, visit manager.mosyle.com.

Press Contact:

Matt Owensby

[email protected]

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Incident IQ