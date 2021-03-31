Incident IQ Releases New App to Help K-12 School Districts Manage Fees, Fines and Payments

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, announced the release of Fee Tracker — an app that allows IT teams to conveniently track school-related fees and payments directly from the Incident IQ platform.

Key features of Fee Tracker:

Fee Tracker is an easy way to manage school-related fees and payments in Incident IQ

IT staff can attach school-related fees, fines, and payments to support tickets, student user accounts, and IT assets.

Dynamically create and manage fee and payment categories, such as library book fees, technology fees, and more.

Apply fees and payments in bulk using Batch Actions to streamline end-of-year workflows.

Quickly generate PDF invoices and statements.

Create time-saving automation, like sending email alerts when a balance exceeds a certain amount.

"We created Fee Tracker to give school districts a convenient way to manage the various fees, fines, and payments that naturally arise with the ever-increasing adoption of computing devices in today's K-12 districts," said R.T. Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Incident IQ. "Fee Tracker is another example of our continuing commitment to build tools for the unique needs of districts that aren't being served by tools designed for corporations," Collins said.

Integrations with leading third-party payment processing solutions are coming soon, which will make it even easier to manage school-related fees across platforms, using Incident IQ. Fee Tracker is available now, at no additional cost for districts using the Incident IQ platform.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and since that time has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across more than 40 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta, GA.

