Incident IQ Releases Support Messenger to Streamline Communications for K-12 IT Support Teams

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident IQ, the service management platform built for K-12, announced the release of Support Messenger — an integrated tool for IT teams to directly message with teachers and students about tech support issues.

Stay organized, with message threads attached to help requests.

Using Support Messenger, IT teams can easily start message threads attached to help tickets, drag-and-drop files, share links, and receive email updates when new messages are posted while an agent is away. Support Messenger keeps ticket communications organized and gives support teams the ability to quickly respond to individual threads without having to sift through multiple inboxes.

"Communication is crucial in any work environment, but it's especially important for K-12 IT teams because classroom tech issues rob instructional time from teachers and students," said R.T. Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Incident IQ. "With Support Messenger, we built an easy-to-use communication tool completely contained within Incident IQ so that the place faculty, staff, and students go to request help can be the same place they receive that help, in real time. IT teams also benefit by keeping communications more organized and reportable in the Incident IQ platform versus external tools," Collins said.

The release of Support Messenger reflects Incident IQ's ongoing objective to deliver better support tools for K-12 school districts — tools that are equally useful in distance learning and in-person classrooms. Support Messenger is available now as a premium app for districts using the Incident IQ platform.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and since that time has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across more than 40 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

