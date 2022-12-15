Incident Xpress Inc. Appoints Dana Adams, CCP, CISSP, MBA, to VP of Business Development

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incident Xpress Inc., a cloud-based incident reporting software company focused on delivering solutions to the physical security market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Adams, CPP, CISSP, MBA, to the position of Vice President of Business Development. In this newly created position, Adams is responsible for driving strategic business partnerships to support the company's growth and business strategy.

Incident Xpress is a new kind of security incident reporting software - one that is easy-to-use, budget friendly and puts the control in the hands of the subscriber. Incident Xpress Inc., a cloud-based incident reporting software company focused on delivering solutions to the physical security market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Adams, CPP, CISSP, MBA, to the position of Vice President of Business Development. In this newly created position, Adams is responsible for driving strategic business partnerships to support the company's growth and business strategy.

Adams has extensive experience in corporate security in both the USA and Canada. Most recently, he was the Director of Security Services with Telus. He oversaw multiple Canadian and overseas locations with responsibility for enterprise-wide physical and logical integrated access control systems, audit compliance, corporate investigations, fraud, forensics, event planning, business continuity, onboard screening programs, and law enforcement liaison work, including warrant and subpoena response. Dana is an active member of ASIS International, currently serving as a Trustee on the ASIS Foundation Board. He was the recipient of the 2022 ASIS President's Award of Merit.

Denis O'Sullivan, President of Incident Xpress Inc., says, "I've known Dana for several years and couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our team as the VP of Business Development."

Dana says, "Following the evaluation of Incident Xpress, I am excited to be part of expanding its reach in the North American marketplace. Finally, a simple and easy to use web-based solution that is secure, comprehensive, and cost effective for tracking incidents and supporting compliance. Incident Xpress provides the support required to optimize security resources and maximize the overall effectiveness of any organization's security program."

"We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our company growth through strategic partnerships and we're excited to have Dana join our leadership team," said Cora Bolianatz, VP of Marketing and Customer Success. "Dana has extensive experience and invaluable relationships with key partners within the security industry, an industry that we know will benefit greatly from our Software as a Service."

Incident Xpress (iX) was created to meet the needs of the mid-security market in North America as a comprehensive, simple to use, and affordable cloud-based SaaS incident reporting system. It is easy to subscribe, setup and deploy in any size organization and upon sign up, users have access to default setups for four verticals (corporate, education, healthcare and hospitality), online help throughout the product and a Help Center including guides and video tutorials.

Contact: Cora Bolianatz, VP or Marketing & Customer Success, Incident Xpress

P: 1-877-577-1562

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Incident Xpress Inc.