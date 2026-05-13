incident.io Launches PagerDuty Rescue Program

Your pager should be more reliable than the systems it monitors.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- incident.io, the AI-powered incident management platform loved by over 2000 companies including Netflix, Etsy, Airbnb, and Lovable, today launched the PagerDuty Rescue Program with automated migration, contract buyouts, and a 99.99% uptime guarantee for companies ready to upgrade their on-call tooling. PagerDuty has been the default on-call tool for over a decade: not because it is the best option, but because switching was hard enough that most teams just stayed. That era is over.

"The more we talked to engineering leaders, the clearer the picture got: they are stuck on a platform that feels like it was built ten years ago and staying because migration felt too hard," said Stephen Whitworth, CEO and co-founder of incident.io. "I hear from our customers that PagerDuty stopped innovating years ago. The Rescue Program makes it easy to switch, and we like our odds when people get to choose."

Removing every reason not to switch

The PagerDuty Rescue Program includes four components designed to eliminate every reason not to switch to incident.io.

Contract buyout. Stuck paying for PagerDuty through the end of your term? PagerDuty customers can receive up to one year of incident.io at no cost when signing up for a multi-year deal with incident.io. No more paying two vendors while you migrate. No more waiting for a contract to expire before you can use something that works and keeps pace at AI speed.

White glove migration. An AI-powered migration assistant scans your entire PagerDuty account in minutes, producing a full migration report with every service categorized, every dependency mapped, migration risks flagged, and at the end it generates a phased migration plan for you. From there, our teams work hand in hand with yours on the migration, using built-in migration tooling in the product so your engineers can knock it out in days, not months.

99.99% availability SLA. Your on-call tool should be the last thing that goes down. incident.io provides four nines of uptime. PagerDuty publishes three. The difference between 99.9% and 99.99% is the difference between nearly nine hours of downtime per year and less than an hour. When you're the tool that wakes people up, that extra nine makes all the difference.

AI-first on-call. incident.io autonomously investigates the moment an alert fires, correlating deployments, logs, metrics, and past incidents to surface root causes in seconds. It pinpoints the pull request behind the problem, suggests a fix, and can open the PR for you.

Why migrate from PagerDuty now?

The demands on on-call tooling are only going up. Coding agents have fundamentally changed how software gets built, with pull request volume doubling at some companies. A pager built for human-speed development doesn't scale to agent-speed deployment. The bottleneck is no longer writing the code. It's keeping production running once that code ships.

PagerDuty's recent public filings suggest they will be unable to keep pace with the needs of modern engineering teams. PagerDuty's dollar-based net retention rate has fallen below 100%, meaning their existing customers are spending less each year, while R&D investment is declining as a share of revenue. Less revenue in, less money going into the product.

The Rescue Program exists because teams faced with the pressure of reducing downtime while shipping code faster than even before deserve a better option.

A platform, not just a pager.

The Rescue Program gets companies off PagerDuty. What keeps them on incident.io is a fundamentally different approach to software reliability.

incident.io is an end-to-end incident management platform built on two differentiated product foundations: a living model of your entire system, and AI that knows how to use it. Catalog maps every service, team, and dependency in your organization, and keeps that model current as things change. When an alert fires, incident.io uses that context to investigate immediately, correlating deployments, logs, metrics, and past incidents to surface root causes in seconds. It knows what broke, what depends on it, and who owns it. Scribe transcribes your incident calls in real time, capturing key moments so no context is lost. AI drafts post-mortems in seconds, pulling from your timeline, Slack threads, and pull requests so your team learns from incidents without spending hours writing them up. And AI-powered workflows handle the operational noise throughout: naming incidents, suggesting follow-ups, surfacing similar past incidents, and drafting customer communications.

Companies start by replacing their PagerDuty on-call tooling and expand into a platform that handles the full lifecycle from first alert to follow-up actions.

Customer perspectives

"We migrated 1,200 users, 150 teams, and 5,000 monitors to incident.io with a core team of two and saw zero major issues. Our engineers called it one of the smoothest migrations at Zendesk. We've saved hundreds of hours of operational overhead and seen a significant reduction in our costs for observability, monitoring, and alerting. Frankly, it's been one of the best tooling decisions we've made." — Tom Monaghan, VP, Engineering Productivity & Product Reliability, Zendesk

"incident.io had the most comprehensive offering across on-call notifications, incident response, and customer communications via the status page. It had the best surface area to cover all of those needs." — Dylan Bochman, Incident Commander, Groq

"We weren't using most of the stuff in PagerDuty, we didn't need it. We were already doing everything we needed in incident.io. Consolidating just made sense." — Dan Cook, Reliability and Operations Manager, Trainline

Availability

The PagerDuty Rescue Program is available immediately to any company currently running on PagerDuty. Interested teams can learn more and get started at incident.io/rescue.

About incident.io

incident.io is the AI-powered incident management platform built on a living model of your entire system. From on-call and alerting to response, post-mortems, and status pages, it gives engineering teams one platform to manage the full incident lifecycle — with AI that investigates, resolves, and learns from every incident.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in London and San Francisco, incident.io is trusted by companies like Netflix, Linear, Notion, and Etsy. The company has raised over $100 million from Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Point Nine Capital.

SOURCE incident.io