INCIDER LABS to Deliver New Open Metaverse Focused on Apple Devices

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the upcoming release of Apple's mixed reality headset, Incider Labs is pleased to announce it will be building a state-of-the-art open metaverse designed specifically for Apple products and devices. This new initiative is set to be released in early 2024, targeting VR first builds with innovative AI integration, to offer an unparalleled digital experience.

The metaverse will be run by the newly formed Incider Labs and has already secured funding to create the platform. Incider Labs have called on a leader in the VR metaverse space, to provide the underlying technology required to deliver this ambitious platform to the public. AI and VR were both strong considerations when looking at developing the platform, and as the undertaking is significant, it would have been too time-consuming to begin without some heavy assistance.

According to Incider Labs, their choice was predetermined as few metaverses currently offer VR first builds with AI integrations compatible with Apple products and devices. This metaverse initiative is set to change all that, providing a seamless and immersive user experience which aims to transform the way people interact with digital content.

The Metaverse platform, slated for an early 2024 release, offers NFT and avatar tools, AI integration, personal spaces, workspaces, and brand specific areas.

To validate the ongoing development process, a demo site will be made available to visit through iOS later this year and will feature in an existing metaverse that already supports Apple integration.

Incider Labs is inviting builders and developers to join the initiative, ensuring ground-breaking technological advances which will redefine what an immersive experience can offer.

For more information about this new initiative, please visit www.inciderlabs.com

SOURCE INCIDER LABS

