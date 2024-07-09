Incineration Plants Market size is set to grow by USD 70.99 billion from 2024-2028, Decrease in use of landfill due to limited land availability boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest incineration plant in the world is the Xiaohaidong Incineration Plant in Shenzhen, China. It has a massive capacity to process over 5,000 tons of waste per day. The global incineration plants market is poised for significant growth, driven by a shift away from landfill use due to land scarcity. However, challenges such as environmental concerns about pollutants persist. Key players in the market include Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement SA, among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global incineration plants market 2024-2028

Incineration Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 70994.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, US, and Japan Key companies profiled Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BT Wolfgang Binder GmbH, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., Doosan Corp., Granutech Saturn Systems, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Incinco Ltd., INCINER8 Ltd., Ionicon Analytik Ges mbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Keppel Corp. Ltd., MARTIN GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., OPSIS AB, Sembcorp Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, and Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

The Integrated Waste Management System (IWMS) is a comprehensive approach to solid waste management, developed by UN-Habitats in 2010. It consists of physical components, or elements, including waste collection, treatment, and disposal, and the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, and recycle). The governance strategies focus on stakeholder inclusion, financial stability, sound institutions, and proactive policies. IWMS promotes sustainable waste management by addressing both technical and governance aspects. Organic waste undergoes anaerobic processing for recycling and energy capture through composting and biogas production. Non-organic waste, which cannot be recycled or composted, is used for heat generation via thermal production or incineration, producing refuse-derived fuel (RDF). Inert materials, such as steel and aluminum, are recycled or reused in construction. IWMS combines multiple waste treatment technologies, resulting in synergy and efficient resource utilization. The IWMS has gained popularity worldwide, with countries like Costa Rica and African nations adopting it as a national framework law. These laws place responsibility on municipalities and local authorities to develop sustainable waste management plans. The Guide for the Development of Municipal Plans on IWMS assists stakeholders in implementing these laws. The adoption of IWMS will lead to efficient waste management, contributing to the growth of the global incineration plants market.

The Incineration Plants market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing waste generation and limited landfill space. With stricter environmental regulations, there is a shift towards land incineration plants for waste management. Renewable energy sources like electricity and heat generation from these plants are trending. However, concerns over greenhouse gas emissions remain. Urbanization, industrialization, and population growth fuel waste generation, leading to a waste management crisis. Municipal solid waste, household waste, and solid waste are the primary feedstocks. Biomass incineration is also gaining traction. The combustion chamber heats waste, generating steam that drives turbines for electricity production. District heating systems provide warmth. Energy demands are driving the market, but fossil fuels pose pollution risks. Pollution control systems are essential for air quality, addressing concerns over particulate matter, heavy metals, methane emissions, and groundwater contamination. The circular economy promotes resource utilization and reduces reliance on finite resources. Incinerators with heat recovery systems and emission control systems are key.

Market Challenges

• Incineration is a waste treatment process that involves the controlled combustion of waste with heat recovery to generate steam, which in turn produces power through steam turbines. This technology is attractive for waste-to-energy applications, but it requires strict controls to prevent pollution. Emissions from incinerators may contain harmful substances such as heavy metals, dioxins, and furans, which can impact air, land, and water. The ash produced during incineration consists of bottom ash and fly ash. Bottom ash originates from the furnace and is mixed with slag, while fly ash arises from the stack and contains hazardous components. In the case of municipal solid waste (MSW), bottom ash accounts for one-third by weight and one-tenth by volume of the original waste, while fly ash quantities are lower. Toxic materials are produced at various stages, including stack pipes, ash residues, scrubber water, filters, and air plumes. Energy recovery involves the use of heat exchangers, which can increase dioxin production if the gases are not properly managed. Dioxins are persistent organic pollutants with severe environmental and health consequences. In response, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced regulations under the Clean Air Act in 2018 to limit emissions of nine pollutants, including dioxins or furans, from four categories of solid waste incineration units, such as MSW, hospital, medical and infectious solid waste, and C and I waste. These regulations aim to mitigate the environmental and health risks associated with incineration, which may pose challenges to the growth of the incineration plants market.

• The Incineration Plants Market faces several challenges in handling Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Biomass, and other waste streams. The combustion process in the chamber generates Steam and energy, which can be utilized through Turbines for District Heating and electricity generation. However, the increasing Energy Demands and the shift from Fossil Fuels towards waste-to-energy solutions bring new challenges. Pollution Control Systems are essential to mitigate Air Quality issues from Particulate Matter, Heavy Metals, and other Emissions. Landfills pose environmental concerns, leading to Groundwater Contamination, Soil Degradation, and Methane Emissions. The Waste Management Crisis calls for sustainable solutions like Circular Economy and Resource Utilization. Finite Resources and Urban Population growth necessitate efficient Waste Management. Incinerators and Combustion Systems must adhere to stringent Environmental Regulations, including Emission Control Systems. Cement Plants, Construction Activities, and Cement Manufacturing Units also contribute to Environmental Pollution. Government Assistance and Flue Gas Treatment Systems are crucial to address these challenges and ensure a sustainable future.

Segment Overview

This incineration plants market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Municipal

1.2 Non-municipal Capacity 2.1 Large capacity

2.2 Medium capacity

2.3 Small capacity Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 Middle East and Africa

and 3.4 North America

3.5 South America



1.1 Municipal- Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) consists of residential waste, including food, paper, cardboard, plastics, textiles, wood, yard wastes, metals, glass, special wastes, white goods, batteries, oil, tires, consumer electronics, e-waste, and household hazardous wastes. The generation of MSW is influenced by economic development, local climate, and public lifestyle, with regions of high income levels producing more waste. New waste-to-energy (WTE) plants, such as the 25-MW dry waste incineration facility opened in Gurugram, India, contribute to the market's growth. MSW collection is expensive due to its dispersed nature, making WTE an efficient solution for treatment. Energy recovered from MSW can replace fossil fuels and supply heat or generate electricity. China, for instance, has adopted incineration due to its need for improved waste management and President Xi Jinping's plan for an ecological civilization. Keppel Corp. And Zhen Hu's Hong Kong project, set to treat 3,000 tons per day of MSW, further highlights the market's potential. The municipal segment will dominate the global incineration market due to the high volume of MSW generated.

Research Analysis

Land incineration plants are facilities used for the thermal treatment of waste, converting it into ash, gas, and heat. With increasing waste generation and limited landfill space, the demand for such plants is on the rise. However, environmental regulations are stringent due to concerns over greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable energy sources are becoming more prevalent, making the market for incineration plants competitive. Waste management infrastructure is a significant driver for the market, as urbanization, industrialization, population growth, and consumption patterns lead to an increase in municipal solid waste. Biomass and industrial waste can also be processed in these plants. The combustion chamber heats the waste, causing it to break down, releasing energy in the form of electricity and heat. The process also results in bottom ash, which can be used in cement plants and construction activities. Land availability is a challenge for the industry, as incinerators require large plots. Heat recovery systems are essential to maximize efficiency and reduce emissions. Combustion systems must be designed to meet strict environmental regulations. In summary, the incineration plants market is driven by waste management needs, urbanization, and industrialization, but faces challenges related to land availability and environmental regulations. The industry focuses on energy generation, heat recovery, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Market Research Overview

Land incineration plants are facilities used for the disposal of waste through combustion. With increasing waste generation and limited landfill space, these plants have gained popularity as a solution to manage municipal solid waste, industrial waste, and biomass. However, environmental regulations are stringent due to concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, air quality, and pollution. Renewable energy sources are increasingly being integrated into these plants for electricity and heat generation, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Urbanization, industrialization, population growth, and consumption patterns have led to a waste management crisis, driving the demand for incineration plants. Waste breakdown in the combustion chamber produces steam, which is utilized in turbines to generate electricity. Heat is also recovered for district heating and industrial processes. The process also produces bottom ash, which can be used in cement plants or construction activities. Environmental concerns include methane emissions from landfills, groundwater contamination, soil degradation, and air pollution. Pollution control systems are essential to mitigate these issues. The circular economy and resource utilization are key considerations, as finite resources are being depleted. Municipal solid waste, household waste, and solid waste in general, are the primary feedstocks for these plants. Incinerators and combustion systems must adhere to strict emission control systems to minimize particulate matter, heavy metals, and other pollutants. Government assistance and public-private partnerships are crucial to address the financial and regulatory challenges of implementing these plants. Flue gas from the incineration process is treated to remove pollutants before release into the atmosphere. The municipal section of the plant processes household waste, while the urban population and industrial sector contribute to the industrial section. The energy demands of these plants necessitate a constant supply of waste and resources.

