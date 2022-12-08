Incineration plants market to grow by USD 54,379.62 million: Specialized consumer services is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global incineration plants market has been categorized as a part of the global specialized consumer services market under the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Incineration Plants Market 2023-2027

Incineration plants market 2023-2027: Scope

The incineration plants market report covers the following areas:

Incineration plants market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global incineration plants market is moderately diverse and comprises several international players. The market involves high capital investments and technological innovations to treat solid waste efficiently and use the resultant heat for electricity production and domestic heating purposes. Emissions such as flue gases from incineration plants are regulated. Agencies such as the EPA have set limits for GHGs, and hence, the plants need to comply with the regulations. Moreover, the increasing adoption of substitute techniques, such as recycling, will pose a significant challenge to the market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the market are Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright International Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sembcorp Industries Ltd., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. These firms are adopting various strategies and evolving their products to gain a competitive advantage and earn above-average profits as the market presents a favorable environment.

Incineration plants market 2023-2027: Competitive Analysis

Incineration plants market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Municipal



Non-municipal

The municipal segment was valued at USD 35,960.72 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. In this segment, the rate of generation of MSW is a function of economic development, local climate, and public lifestyle. Moreover, the amount of waste generated is influenced by the income levels of regions. The consumption of goods and services is high in regions with high economic development and income levels, resulting in an increased amount of waste generation. New waste treatment plants are opening in various countries. The establishment of new waste incineration plants is one of the factors that can influence the accelerated growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

Capacity

Large capacity



Medium capacity



Small capacity

Geography

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



North America



South America

Europe is estimated to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, Russia, and the UK are some of the prominent countries generating MSW in the region. As a result, incineration is widely used across Europe to treat solid wastes due to the fact of high population density and scarcity of land for dumping the wastes. An increase in the amount of non-municipal waste and stringent regulations have been driving the market in the region. The Circular Economy Package includes revised legislative proposals on waste management. It stimulates Europe's focus toward a circular economy. This proposal sets a 65% recycling target for municipal waste by 2030 and 75% recycling for packaging waste by 2030. As a result, the incineration plants market will face stiff competition from recycling during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this incineration plants market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist incineration plants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the incineration plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the incineration plants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the incineration plants market, vendors

Incineration Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54,379.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.2 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BT Wolfgang Binder GmbH, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., Doosan Corp., Granutech Saturn Systems, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Incinco Ltd., INCINER8 Ltd., Ionicon Analytik Ges mbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Keppel Corp., MARTIN GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., OPSIS AB, Sembcorp Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, and Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

