Incipio® Announces Partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects

"Our partnership with Eden represents another step forward in Incipio's continued commitment to sustainability," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "We're excited to give back to our global community on an ongoing basis by planting trees where they're needed most. During Earth Month, we're especially proud to increase our donation to five trees for every Organicore purchase."

Organicore is made up of 100% compostable plant and bio-based materials that reduces landfill waste by naturally re-entering the environment from where it started. Organicore materials have been tested to meet EN 13432/ASTM 6400 compostable standards and are effectively registered by DIN CERTO as compostable, meaning this case is 100% compostable and non-toxic. On top of a responsibly made design, Organicore's unique structural properties offer mobile devices a high level of protection from bumps, drops and everyday wear and tear. Organicore cases are available now for leading Apple and Samsung smartphone devices and various AirPods.

"We are grateful to our partners at Incipio for supporting our mission to eliminate extreme poverty through global forest restoration," said Debra Crawford, CDO of Eden Reforestation Projects. "This partnership will make a significant impact on the restoration of land and lives."

Eden Reforestation Projects is non-profit organization whose mission is to hire impoverished villagers at fair wages to grow, plant, and guard to maturity native species forest on a massive scale. By 2025, the organization aims to plant 500 million trees each year to aid global forest restoration and to offer hope through the employment of people in countries where poverty is rampant.

Incipio is an Incipio Group Brand.

About Incipio:

Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Incipio Group:

Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade New York and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.

About Eden Reforestation Projects:

Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) is a 501(c)3 international nonprofit that is committed to alleviating extreme poverty and restoring healthy forests in Madagascar, Haiti, Nepal, Indonesia, Mozambique, Kenya, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Through their "Employ to Plant" methodology, they provide fair-wage and consistent employment to thousands of people in communities suffering from extreme poverty.

People are employed to produce, plant, and guard an average of 15 million trees every month. Since Eden's launch in 2005, over 333 million trees have been planted, and the lives of thousands of people are being transformed. Eden's employees are now sending their children to school and able to afford food, clothing, and medical care. Further, as a result of consistent employment, hundreds of Eden's workers have escaped debt slavery, and sustainable farming and fishing are returning as a result of the restored environment.

