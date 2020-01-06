Incipio® Debuts Plant-Based Device Protection with Organicore™ Collection of 100% Compostable Cases

"As a global leader in device protection, we recognized a need to bring eco-conscious solutions with proven protection to the category," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio Group. "By introducing 100% compostable slim and protective cases to the market, we are able to provide consumers with a wide range of solutions that better serve the planet and our future — so everyone can do their part."

A proprietary plant-based material, Organicore is 100% biodegradable in a compostable environment — breaking down as early as six months in industrial compost facilities. On top of a responsibly made design with reliable protection, Incipio's latest eco-friendly cases offer several advantages including:

Tested to protect against drops of up to 6-feet

Raised bezel for added screen protection

Wireless charging compatible

Slim, lightweight and flexible shell with smooth exterior

Neutral colors to fit every lifestyle

One-year warranty

100% recyclable packaging with eco-friendly water-based ink

Incipio's debut lineup of Organicore cases are now available for purchase online at Incipio.com/Organicore for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in Black, Deep Pine Green, Stone Gray and Oatmeal Beige colors for $39.99 USD.

Organicore cases for additional smartphones, tablets and wearables including AirPods and AirPods Pro will launch in the coming months.

CES 2020 registered media can check out Organicore on display during the Pepcom Digital Experience event on January 6, 2020 from 7:00 to 10:00pm at The Mirage Hotel Las Vegas. High-resolution images can be found here.

About Incipio:

Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences. Connect with Incipio on Facebook, Twitter @myIncipio and Instagram @Incipio. For more information about Incipio® and Incipio® Group brands, visit www.incipiogroup.com.

Media Contact:

Incipio® Group

Kelly McElroy

kmcelroy@incipio.com

