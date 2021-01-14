Incipio® Group Announces Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Lineup

Incipio, Survivor, KSNY and Coach branded cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

"We are excited to offer our best-selling and most popular case solutions from our portfolio of brands for the new Samsung Galaxy devices," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio Group. "Our diverse lineup of cases offers something for every consumer – whether they prefer the clean, slim designs of Incipio, the sophisticated ruggedness of Survivor, or Kate Spade and Coach's iconic, fashionable style."

All Incipio Group brand case solutions for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range are optimized for 5G and wireless charging compatibility, and offer stylish, slim designs with drop protection up to 14 feet. The lineup includes:

Incipio Duo (MSRP $29.99 ) – 12-foot drop protection with two-piece design and Impact Struts Technology. Available in Black, Indigo Blue , and Salsa Red.

(MSRP ) – 12-foot drop protection with two-piece design and Impact Struts Technology. Available in Black, , and Salsa Red. Incipio Grip (MSRP $39.99 ) – 14-foot drop protection with Impact Struts Technology, featuring multi-directional grip assists to deter slippage in all directions. Available in Black and Midnight Blue.

(MSRP ) – 14-foot drop protection with Impact Struts Technology, featuring multi-directional grip assists to deter slippage in all directions. Available in Black and Midnight Blue. Incipio Organicore (MSRP $39.99 ) – Plant based, 100% compostable case with 8-foot drop protection, available in Charcoal color.

(MSRP ) – Plant based, 100% compostable case with 8-foot drop protection, available in Charcoal color. Survivor Strong (MSRP $29.99 ) – 10-foot drop protection with a two-layer, sophisticated rugged design and FortiCore™ technology. Available in Clear and Black.

(MSRP ) – 10-foot drop protection with a two-layer, sophisticated rugged design and FortiCore™ technology. Available in Clear and Black. KSNY Protective Hardshell ($39.99) – Fashion forward co-molded hardshell case with a lightweight, easy-grip design perfect for everyday use. Available in iconic Kate Spade prints Hollyhock Floral and Multi Ombre.

– Fashion forward co-molded hardshell case with a lightweight, easy-grip design perfect for everyday use. Available in iconic prints Hollyhock Floral and Multi Ombre. KSNY Defensive Hardshell (MSRP: $49.99 ) – Co-molded hardshell case with scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing bumper to provide long-lasting protection. Available in eye-catching signature Kate Spade prints Hollyhock Floral and Scattered Flowers.

(MSRP: ) – Co-molded hardshell case with scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing bumper to provide long-lasting protection. Available in eye-catching signature prints Hollyhock Floral and Scattered Flowers. Coach Protective Case (MSRP: $49.99 ) – Co-molded, lightweight hardshell with closed bottom and shock-resistant frame with up to 6-feet of drop protection. Styled with elevated Coach patterns, including a chic Moody Floral print.

Availability:

Incipio, Survivor, KSNY and Coach branded cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G are available now at Incipio.com and GetSurvivor.com. Select cases may also be found at Verizon, Target and Best Buy stores and other leading retailers nationwide.

For additional information on the Incipio Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.incipiogroup.com.

About Incipio Group:

Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade New York and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.

