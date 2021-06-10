Incipio® Group Announces Strategic Sustainability Partnership with Eastman

The Incipio Group brand portfolio offers consumers a diverse lineup of products sold under the Incipio, Survivor, Incase and Griffin brands, including protective cases for smartphones, tablets, laptops and other mobile accessories, as well as power management and other productivity solutions.

"Incipio Group has made a commitment to find a one-for-one sustainable substitute where possible for every material used in our products across all of our brands," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio Group. "Eastman's Tritan Renew will help drive this goal forward, enabling us to bring products with certified recycled content into our core protective case lines without sacrificing durability, clarity or performance. We're excited to collaborate with Eastman as they share our values of innovation and sustainability."

Tritan Renew is made through Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies — also known as molecular recycling — which break down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to be used to create pristine new material. By replacing traditional fossil feedstocks with plastic waste, the company is helping to divert plastic from landfills, incinerators, or ending up as litter in the ocean. The process also produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than manufacturing with fossil feedstocks. Unlike those made from mechanically recycled plastic, products made with Tritan Renew present no trade-offs in quality or clarity, providing the performance consumers demand.

"Incipio is boldly acting on their commitment to sustainable materials," said Scott Ballard, vice president and general manager of Specialty Plastics at Eastman. "Protective cases are a new application for Tritan. It is exciting to see companies do the hard work to adopt new materials—not only for performance or cost reasons—but because they want to reduce their environmental impact. All of this is made possible by our molecular recycling technology."

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Incipio Group:

Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade New York and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.

About Eastman:

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

