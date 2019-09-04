Incipio® Group Appoints Brian Stech as Chief Executive Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio® Group, a leading global consumer technology solutions platform, today announced the appointment of Brian Stech as Chief Executive Officer. Stech will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company's global business strategy and day-to-day operations.

Stech joins Incipio Group as Chief Executive Officer with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the consumer electronics, mobile, and consumer packaged goods industries with ZAGG Inc, SteelSeries, Motorola, Mobility Electronics and Ralston Purina Company.

"Brian brings a valuable combination of business acumen, directly related CE and mobile industry experience and strong leadership skills to the company," said interim CEO, Stuart Noyes. "He is a results-oriented and strategic leader, with an excellent track record of growing sales, improving operations and successfully affecting cross-functional strategies."

Most recently, Stech served as President of ZAGG Inc, where he was responsible for leading the planning and execution of the company's global product, brand and distribution initiatives under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4® and HALO® brands. Stech held various executive leadership roles at ZAGG including Chief Commercial Officer, President of ZAGG Business Unit and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing from 2014-2017.

Prior to his tenure at ZAGG, Stech was President of SteelSeries, a pioneer in esports and leading manufacturer of gaming peripherals and accessories, from 2008 to 2014. As President, he established the Americas business unit and led all operations of the business including sales, marketing, product and finance.

"The board is very excited to welcome Brian to the Incipio Group family of brands as our new CEO," said Andy Fathollahi, Incipio Group Chairman of the Board. "The company has a long history of innovation in the mobility space and his unique skill set is ideally suited to lead the next chapter at Incipio. Brian brings to the company, enthusiasm and energy as well as natural leadership abilities."

Earlier in his career, Stech held senior product, marketing, sales and general management roles at Motorola and Mobility Electronics. Stech holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

"I am incredibly excited to join Incipio Group, and for the future of the company's portfolio of distinguished mobile, lifestyle and fashion brands," said Stech. "I look forward to working closely with Incipio's talented team to create innovative product solutions that deliver superior consumer experiences, drive business growth and strengthen our market-leading position in the industry."

ABOUT INCIPIO GROUP

Incipio Group is a global consumer technology solutions platform operating a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design and functionality. Founded in Southern California in 1999, Incipio's strategy begins with a passion for building amazing product and a commitment to serve its customers. Incipio's portfolio of brands offers compelling solutions that meet the needs of today's active mobile consumers, who demand more out of the products they use.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Incipio® Group

Kelly McElroy

kmcelroy@incipio.com

SOURCE Incipio Group

Related Links

http://www.incipio.com

