Incipio® Group Appoints Rusty Everett as Executive Vice President of Sales

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio® Group, a global consumer technology solutions platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rusty Everett as Executive Vice President of Sales.

Everett brings over 25 years of valuable industry expertise from leading sales roles at CE companies such as Speck and Monster Cable (Monster, Inc.) As EVP of Sales at Incipio Group, Everett will assume responsibility for overseeing the company's sales organization, including its domestic, international and e-commerce businesses, and will lead sales strategy for its portfolio of brands.

"We are enthusiastic about Rusty coming on board to lead our Sales team at Incipio Group," said Stuart Noyes, CEO, Incipio Group. "His deep knowledge and sales expertise in the CE/mobile industry, in addition to his collaborative leadership and familiarity with our brands, make him ideally suited to lead our sales organization and further elevate our position within the market."

Most recently, Everett served as Executive Vice President of Sales at Speck since 2007. In this role, he was held accountable for global sales and business development while also working with product and operations teams on implementing go-to-market strategies in core markets. During his nearly 12-year career at Speck, Everett was part of the leadership team responsible for growing the company into one of today's top mobile device accessory brands in the protection category.

Earlier in his career, from 1993 to 2007, Everett held leadership roles in sales and product development at Monster Cable. While at Monster, he managed and implemented processes that enabled the company's expansion into new product categories and achieved revenue objectives for the business year after year.

"I have closely followed Incipio Group and competed against their brands for many years," said Rusty Everett. "It's been exciting to watch the company grow and acquire meaningful brands that complement each other in the marketplace. I am thrilled to join the Incipio team and look forward to further leading these exceptional brands to even greater success."

