Incipio® Group's Portfolio of Owned and Licensed Protective Cases for Apple iPhone 12 Lineup Now Available at Leading Retailers Nationwide

"The Incipio Group portfolio of brands have generated tremendous momentum in 2020, thanks to the incredible collaboration and support from our license and retail partners," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio Group. "In addition to introducing our new and redesigned Incipio and Survivor lines of protective cases for the iPhone 12 lineup, we are proud to launch a new collection of seasonal prints and signature leather cases under our Kate Spade New York and Coach licensed brands. As a result of our great partnerships, Kate Spade New York is now the No. 1 fashion brand in tech, while Coach is the fastest growing fashion brand in tech over the last 12 months."

The Incipio Group portfolio of brands offer a diverse line of protective cases with robust feature sets for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Incipio cases combine feature packed protection with reimagined clean, modern designs that allow consumers to personalize their phone case to match their style. New solutions for the iPhone 12 range include:

Grip – Putting the Mobile into Mobile Protection (MSRP $39.99 )

) Slim – Light in Your Hand, Heavy on Protection (MSRP $39.99 )

) Organicore – Even more Protection for the Planet and your Phone (MSRP $39.99 )

) Stashback – Combine your Wallet and Phone Case for Utility and Protection (MSRP $39.99 )

) Duo – Minimalistic Design, Maximum Protection (MSRP $29.99 )

Survivor cases leverage decades of tested and trusted protection technologies to deliver sophisticated, rugged designs that withstand the elements of everyday challenges and adventures alike. Solutions include:

Extreme – An Exceptional Form for Extreme Protection (MSRP $49.99 )

) Endurance – Design Driven, Protection Heavy (MSRP $39.99 )

) Strong – Protected Permission for Play (MSRP $29.99 )

) Clear – Unleash the Possibilities Through Trusted Protection (MSRP $19.99 )

Kate Spade New York cases provide sophisticated style featuring the brand's joyful prints, designs, colors and logo detailing. Solutions for the iPhone 12 line include:

Folio – Show off your Personal Style (MSRP: $59.99 )

) Wrap – Sleek, Slim and Stylish for Everyday Use (MSRP: $49.99 )

) Protective Hardshell – Premium Protection with Style (MSRP: $49.99 )

Coach cases deliver heritage leather and iconic fashion to the mobile space. Solutions for the iPhone 12 line include:

Protect – Elevated Prints in a Protective Package (MSRP: $49.99 )

) Folio – Signature Leathers Combine Utility and Protection (MSRP: $59.99 )

Availability:

Incipio, Survivor, Kate Spade New York and Coach branded cases for the all-new Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available now at Incipio.com, GetSurvivor.com, Verizon, Best Buy, Target and other leading retailers nationwide.

For additional information on the Incipio Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.incipiogroup.com.

About Incipio Group:

Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade New York and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.

Media Contact:

Incipio®

[email protected]

SOURCE Incipio

Related Links

http://www.incipiogroup.com

