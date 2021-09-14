Incipio® Introduces Diverse, Innovative Sustainable Protective Case Range for Apple iPhone 13 Devices

"Not only do our cases have superior drop protection and advanced features you've come to expect from Incipio, but they are now made with sustainable materials, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "Incipio is committed to a more sustainable future, and we are proud to have incorporated recycled materials into our packaging, recycled plastic or bio plastics into every case, implemented a free case recycling program, and continued our one-for-one tree planting initiative with our Organicore cases."

Each Incipio case for the iPhone 13 range (excluding Organicore which is 100% compostable) incorporates Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester, a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content1. Incipio uses packaging made with recycled materials as an added layer of sustainability. Incipio has also launched a partnership with Close the Loop USA to provide consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. Regardless of the brand, customers can now recycle their used case, helping to reduce the number of products going into landfills each year.

Incipio's robust protective case lineup for the iPhone 13 range includes:

Organicore – Naturally tough

100% compostable plant-based protection has been maximized. Now everyone can do their part to protect the environment without sacrificing protection. Organicore delivers superior device protection with Impact Struts technology, boasts a raised-edge bezel for extra screen protection, and textured grips inspired by patterns found in nature. Through Incipio's partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, for every Organicore case purchased, one tree will be planted in regions most impacted by deforestation.

NEW Organicore Clear (MSRP $44.99 ): The world's first compostable, co-molded clear case with 14-feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal, Ocean Blue, Berry, Natural, and Seafoam Green.

(MSRP ): The world's first compostable, co-molded clear case with 14-feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal, Ocean Blue, Berry, Natural, and Seafoam Green. Organicore (MSRP $39.99 ): The improved eco-friendly Organicore collection now includes Impact Struts Technology to create a compostable case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal, Ocean Blue/Night Sky, and Natural/Peach.

Design Series – Fashion Forward Protection (MSRP $34.99)

Inspired by you and rooted in timeless designs, the Design Series adds sophisticated style and protection against everyday wear and tear to your device. The Incipio Design Series uses innovative techniques to create on-trend designs made with recycled materials, that match your style, incorporate antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, raised-edge bezels for added screen protection and camera protection, while offering 10-foot drop protection. Available in all-new Sunset, Reflections, Pearlescent, Rainbow, and Flower Fields designs.

Optum – Optimize & Cool Your iPhone (MSRP $49.99)

Built for the super user, Optum reduces the heat from your phone while gaming, streaming, or charging for optimized use. Incipio's Optum heat dissipation technology includes strategically placed air vents that promote airflow through the case, plus a heat-absorbing graphene inlay to keep your phone cooled and the battery optimized for use. Optum offers up to 16-foot drop protection, ultra-responsive press-fit buttons, textured side bumpers providing a more secure grip, is 5G compatible, and works with wireless and MagSafe charging. Available in Electric Blue, Gray and Black Volt.

Incipio Classic Cases

Incipio's classic case designs are also now available for the iPhone 13 devices. Each case offers superior drop protection ranging from 12 to 14 feet with Impact Struts technology, antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, raised-edge bezels for added screen protection and camera protection against face and back drops, exceptional scratch and discoloration defense, and 5G and wireless charging compatibility.

Grip (MSRP $39.99 ) – Stop drops before they happen with multi-directional grips that prevent slippage from all directions. Grip is Incipio's slimmest 14-foot drop protective case with two layers of co-molded protection. Available in Clear, Clear Black, Clear Blue, Clear Pink, Black, Blue, Blush Pink, and Red.

(MSRP ) – Stop drops before they happen with multi-directional grips that prevent slippage from all directions. Grip is Incipio's slimmest 14-foot drop protective case with two layers of co-molded protection. Available in Clear, Clear Black, Clear Blue, Clear Pink, Black, Blue, Blush Pink, and Red. Grip for MagSafe (MSRP $49.99 ) – The same protection as the Grip, now designed for MagSafe. Available in Black and Clear.

(MSRP ) – The same protection as the Grip, now designed for MagSafe. Available in Black and Clear. Slim (MSRP $39.99 ) - Built to feel sleek in your hand without sacrificing protection, Slim's form lives up to its name while delivering 14-foot drop protection and is proudly BPA-Free. Available in Clear, Black / Clear, and Rose Pink / Clear.

(MSRP ) - Built to feel sleek in your hand without sacrificing protection, Slim's form lives up to its name while delivering 14-foot drop protection and is proudly BPA-Free. Available in Clear, Black / Clear, and / Clear. Duo (MSRP $29.99 ) – Incipio's classic two-piece case featuring 12-foot drop protection and a premium soft touch feel. Available in Clear, Blue, Gray, Rose Pink , and Red.

(MSRP ) – Incipio's classic two-piece case featuring 12-foot drop protection and a premium soft touch feel. Available in Clear, Blue, Gray, , and Red. Duo for MagSafe (MSRP $39.99 ) – The same classic features of the Duo, now designed for MagSafe. Available in Black, Blue, and Red.

Availability:

Incipio cases for the all-new Apple iPhone 13 lineup are available now at Incipio.com, with select cases coming soon to Verizon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers worldwide.

Incipio backs all phone cases with an industry-leading lifetime warranty.

Incipio is a Vinci brand.

About Incipio

Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

