Incipio Launches DualPro Protective Cases for the Next Generation Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Phones

As a long-standing partner in the Designed for Samsung Mobile Program, DualPro cases are engineered to deliver a secure fit and outstanding day-to-day protection for the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra phones.

DualPro case features include:

Drop test rating of 10 feet

Shock-absorbing inner core

Durable outer shell

Raised bezels for added screen protection

Ergonomic design with a soft-touch finish

Careful construction without taking away from the phone's sleek form, high-performance features, and brilliant design

100% recyclable packaging

Matte Black/Black and Iridescent Red/Black color ways

Incipio DualPro cases for Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra will be available for purchase at Incipio.com, Verizon stores nationwide and on verizonwireless.com.

To download high-resolution product images of Incipio's case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, visit media.incipio.com.

For the latest product news and announcements, connect with Incipio on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/incipio/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/myIncipio) and Instagram @incipio (https://www.instagram.com/incipio/).

About Incipio:

Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences. For more information about Incipio® and the Incipio® Group brands, visit www.incipiogroup.com.

