Incipio Launches DualPro Protective Cases for the Next Generation Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Phones

Incipio

Aug 05, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of mobile device accessories and technologies, proudly unveils its most iconic and protective case, DualPro®, for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra phones following their announcement at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 earlier today.  

Widely recognized as the original dual-layer case, Incipio DualPro cases are made for Samsung users of all ages seeking double the protection from impact against accidental drops.

The Incipio DualPro cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra phones provide outstanding day-to-day protection from impact against accidental drops.

As a long-standing partner in the Designed for Samsung Mobile Program, DualPro cases are engineered to deliver a secure fit and outstanding day-to-day protection for the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra phones.

DualPro case features include:

  • Drop test rating of 10 feet
  • Shock-absorbing inner core
  • Durable outer shell
  • Raised bezels for added screen protection
  • Ergonomic design with a soft-touch finish
  • Careful construction without taking away from the phone's sleek form, high-performance features, and brilliant design
  • 100% recyclable packaging
  • Matte Black/Black and Iridescent Red/Black color ways

Incipio DualPro cases for Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra will be available for purchase at Incipio.com, Verizon stores nationwide and on verizonwireless.com. 

To download high-resolution product images of Incipio's case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, visit media.incipio.com

About Incipio:
Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences. For more information about Incipio® and the Incipio® Group brands, visit www.incipiogroup.com.

