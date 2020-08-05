Incipio Launches DualPro Protective Cases for the Next Generation Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Phones
Aug 05, 2020, 11:02 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of mobile device accessories and technologies, proudly unveils its most iconic and protective case, DualPro®, for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra phones following their announcement at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 earlier today.
Widely recognized as the original dual-layer case, Incipio DualPro cases are made for Samsung users of all ages seeking double the protection from impact against accidental drops.
As a long-standing partner in the Designed for Samsung Mobile Program, DualPro cases are engineered to deliver a secure fit and outstanding day-to-day protection for the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra phones.
DualPro case features include:
- Drop test rating of 10 feet
- Shock-absorbing inner core
- Durable outer shell
- Raised bezels for added screen protection
- Ergonomic design with a soft-touch finish
- Careful construction without taking away from the phone's sleek form, high-performance features, and brilliant design
- 100% recyclable packaging
- Matte Black/Black and Iridescent Red/Black color ways
Incipio DualPro cases for Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra will be available for purchase at Incipio.com, Verizon stores nationwide and on verizonwireless.com.
To download high-resolution product images of Incipio's case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, visit media.incipio.com.
For the latest product news and announcements, connect with Incipio on Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/incipio/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/myIncipio) and Instagram @incipio (https://www.instagram.com/incipio/).
About Incipio:
Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences. For more information about Incipio® and the Incipio® Group brands, visit www.incipiogroup.com.
